2024 OT Michael Uini lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

Alabama was listed as one of 10 top schools in the mix to land 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini. The Texas native listed the Tide as a finalist to land his talents via a post on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

Uini plays for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. He received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff back in June when he attended a Nick Saban camp. Since then, he seems to have kept in close contact with the program.

As of right now, Texas is the favorite to land Uini at 40.9% likelihod, according to On3’s RPM. Time will tell as to whether he elects to play out-of-state or not.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Uini’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 147 20 7 Rivals 4 224 29 13 ESPN 4 63 9 2 On3 Recruiting 4 135 24 10 247 Composite 4 112 20 6

Vitals

Hometown Copperas Cove, Texas Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-7 Weight 290 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Alabama

TCU

Baylor

Florida

Texas

Oregon

Georgia

USC

Michigan

Nebraska

Twitter

