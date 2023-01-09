2024 OT Michael Uini lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment
Alabama was listed as one of 10 top schools in the mix to land 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini. The Texas native listed the Tide as a finalist to land his talents via a post on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.
Uini plays for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. He received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff back in June when he attended a Nick Saban camp. Since then, he seems to have kept in close contact with the program.
As of right now, Texas is the favorite to land Uini at 40.9% likelihod, according to On3’s RPM. Time will tell as to whether he elects to play out-of-state or not.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Uini’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
147
20
7
Rivals
4
224
29
13
ESPN
4
63
9
2
On3 Recruiting
4
135
24
10
247 Composite
4
112
20
6
Vitals
Hometown
Copperas Cove, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-7
Weight
290
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
top 10. blessed to be in this position. now where's home.
— MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) January 6, 2023