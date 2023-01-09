2024 OT Michael Uini lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

Alabama was listed as one of 10 top schools in the mix to land 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini. The Texas native listed the Tide as a finalist to land his talents via a post on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

Uini plays for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. He received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff back in June when he attended a Nick Saban camp. Since then, he seems to have kept in close contact with the program.

As of right now, Texas is the favorite to land Uini at 40.9% likelihod, according to On3’s RPM. Time will tell as to whether he elects to play out-of-state or not.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Uini’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

147

20

7

Rivals

4

224

29

13

ESPN

4

63

9

2

On3 Recruiting

4

135

24

10

247 Composite

4

112

20

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Copperas Cove, Texas

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-7

Weight

290

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

