2024 OT Marques Easley lists Alabama as finalist in recruitment

Alabama was recently listed as a finalist to land 2024 offensive tackle Marques Easley.

Easley plays at Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Alan Trieu compared Easley to Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson. The two are eerily similar in stature. Easley is 6-foot-7, 300 pounds. Johnson is listed at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds.

In January, the Illinois native made his first trip to Tuscaloosa. He will return for an official visit from June 23-25.

According to On3’s RPM, the presumed favorite to land Easley’s commitment is Georgia.

The Alabama coaching staff will look to leave a lasting impression on Easley when makes the trip down in June.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Marques Easley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 6 19 Rivals 4 – 7 23 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 186 5 18 247 Composite 4 266 6 18

Vitals

Hometown Kankakee, Illinois Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on January 28, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire