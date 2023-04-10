2024 OT Isaiah Autry includes Oklahoma Sooners in Top 5
Oklahoma hosted three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry during their Future Freaks weekend. Autry enjoyed his experience and earned an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh during the visit. The offer probably meant a lot to Autry, considering he’s the cousin of former Sooners running back Marcus Dupree.
Autry reaffirmed that sentiment including the Oklahoma Sooners in his top five schools as he narrows his focus.
Oklahoma joins Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, and Auburn as one of the final five schools running for Autry’s commitment.
Autry hails from Mississippi, so it makes sense why Ole Miss is out in front of the race. Florida State appears to be a real player in the recruitment as well.
Oklahoma likely hasn’t done quite enough to overtake those two just yet. Still, including the Sooners in his top five is a good indicator that Autry wants to continue building a rapport with the Sooners and possibly visit Norman again in the future before making a decision.
Autry’s frame and athleticism are on full display in his film. His experience as a powerlifter will only serve him well as he transitions to Power Five football. Autry’s mother, Pashen Thompson, played basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers. He’s got the pedigree to be an impact player at the collegiate level.
As it stands, Oklahoma has zero offensive line commits for the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Isaiah Autry’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Film
HUDL
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
—
33
14
247Sports
3
—
49
14
247 Composite
3
497
34
17
On3 Recruiting
3
—
35
19
On3 Industry
3
519
32
17
Vitals
Hometown
Tupelo, Miss.
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-7
Weight
280
Recruitment
Offered on March 25, 2023
Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023
Drops top 5 on April 10, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Had a awesome visit at Oklahoma University. @OU_CoachB @OU_Football @KREFsports @soonergridiron@ChadSimmons_ @BHoward_11 @SpeedbyDupree pic.twitter.com/fnbZ9y9knA
— Isaiah R Autry (@IsaiahAutry1) March 26, 2023
