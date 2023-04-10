2024 OT Isaiah Autry includes Oklahoma Sooners in Top 5

Oklahoma hosted three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry during their Future Freaks weekend. Autry enjoyed his experience and earned an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh during the visit. The offer probably meant a lot to Autry, considering he’s the cousin of former Sooners running back Marcus Dupree.

Autry reaffirmed that sentiment including the Oklahoma Sooners in his top five schools as he narrows his focus.

Oklahoma joins Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, and Auburn as one of the final five schools running for Autry’s commitment.

Autry hails from Mississippi, so it makes sense why Ole Miss is out in front of the race. Florida State appears to be a real player in the recruitment as well.

Oklahoma likely hasn’t done quite enough to overtake those two just yet. Still, including the Sooners in his top five is a good indicator that Autry wants to continue building a rapport with the Sooners and possibly visit Norman again in the future before making a decision.

Autry’s frame and athleticism are on full display in his film. His experience as a powerlifter will only serve him well as he transitions to Power Five football. Autry’s mother, Pashen Thompson, played basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers. He’s got the pedigree to be an impact player at the collegiate level.

As it stands, Oklahoma has zero offensive line commits for the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Isaiah Autry’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 — 33 14 247Sports 3 — 49 14 247 Composite 3 497 34 17 On3 Recruiting 3 — 35 19 On3 Industry 3 519 32 17

Vitals

Hometown Tupelo, Miss. Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-7 Weight 280

Recruitment

Offered on March 25, 2023

Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023

Drops top 5 on April 10, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Alabama

Ole Miss

Auburn

Florida State

Oregon

LSU

Louisville

Memphis

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire