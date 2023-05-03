2024 Oregon commit picks up offer from USC

USC is leaving the Pac-12 next year, but that doesn’t mean it will stop trying to flip commitments from Pac-12 programs. Class of 2024 West Salem (Oregon) offensive tackle Trent Ferguson, a three-star prospect, announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks last month. Now he has an offer from the USC Trojans.

Ferguson stands at 6’7″ and weighs in at 300 pounds. He chose the Ducks over competing offers from Oregon State, Washington State, UNLV, Nevada and Boise State.

He’s rated a three-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite. He also ranks as the No. 859 player nationally, the No. 70 offensive tackle and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Oregon. USC obviously wants to build offensive line depth and versatility at every opportunity. That is the foremost goal in making a run at Ferguson. However, there is also something to be said for the idea of undercutting Oregon and making USC stand out as the destination program in the Pacific time zone. Oregon and Washington are clear competitors in that regard, so any potential opening to flip an Oregon commit contains value for USC.

After a great talk with @Coach_Henson I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California. pic.twitter.com/1C7CFDGF7I — Trent Ferguson (@TrentFerguson24) April 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire