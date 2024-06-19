2024 Olympics: When they start, where to watch, Ohio athletes representing the US

In just over a month, the best athletes from around the world will descend upon Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Around 10,500 competitors representing 206 countries will take part in one of the 45 sports featured in the Summer Games, according to the International Olympic Committee website. Many events will be hosted at the Stade de France, on the northern outskirts of Paris.

Planning on tuning into the world-renowned sporting event? Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch from home.

When are the Summer Olympics?

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The Opening Ceremony will happen July 26 at the River Seine in Paris.

How to watch, stream the 2024 Summer Olympics

NBC and Telemundo will be broadcasting daytime Olympics coverage between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The opening and closing ceremonies are free to watch on the NBC Olympics website.

Don't have cable? The following streaming providers are offering Olympics coverage:

Peacock ‒ $5.99 monthly. Will be streaming all Olympic events live. Discovery Multiview allows viewers to stream four sports simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV ‒ $76.99 monthly. Access local NBC stations, CNBC, NBCSN, the USA Network and the Olympics Channel. Viewers can also record live Olympic events to go back and view them later.

DirectTV Stream ‒ $79.99 monthly. Access live channels including NBC, CNBC, NBCSN, the USA Network and the Olympics Channel. Includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing viewers to record live events to watch later.

FuboTV ‒ $79.99 monthly. Includes access to 193 channels and all channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics. Features unlimited DVR storage.

YouTubeTV ‒ $57.99 monthly. Includes access to over 100 channels, including all those needed to watch the Olympics. Viewers can record all the shows they'd like.

What are Team USA's strongest Olympic sports?

The U.S. has won more gold medals in track and field (343) than any other summer sport, though that is at least partly because the sport has so many events. It's had similar historic and consistent success in swimming, USA Today reported.

In terms of sheer dominance, Team USA's strongest sport is probably basketball. The U.S. women will be vying for their eighth consecutive gold medal, while the men are trying to make it five in a row. The men's team in Paris will feature a loaded squad, with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant among its 12 members.

More recently, the U.S. has had success in some of the newer Olympic sports, including a gold in surfing and silver in sport climbing at the 2021 Games. Its women's water polo team has also been near-unbeatable, winning each of the past three Olympic golds.

Is Simone Biles competing in the Paris Olympics?

Biles will have to wait until the Olympic trials later this month to officially book her ticket to the Paris Games, but she is effectively a shoo-in, USA Today reported.

Biles largely withdrew from competition at the Tokyo Olympics, but she returned to competition last fall and appeared as dominant as ever, cruising to victory in the individual all-around final at the 2023 World Championships. She also won golds in the team event, as well as on balance beam and in floor exercise.

Barring any surprises, Biles will be heavily favored to win her second all-around Olympic gold medal in Paris. She has earned seven Olympic medals (four gold) in her career to date.

These Ohio athletes are headed to the Olympics

As athletes begin to qualify for the Summer Games, there are already a few Ohio athletes slated to compete across the pond this summer, both Buckeye State natives and those who excelled in their sport while competing in Ohio:

Katelyn Abeln, women's shooting. A graduate of Ohio State University.

Nick Boykin, men's wrestling. A native of Columbus.

Molly Bruggeman, women's rowing. A graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton.

Nina Castagna, women’s rowing . A graduate of Walnut Hills in Cincinnati.

Ramez Diaa, men’s swimming and diving . An incoming freshman at the University of Cincinnati who will represent Egypt.

Carson Foster, men's swimming and diving . A graduate of Sycamore High School in Cincinnati and the Mason Manta Rays swim club.

Max Holt, men's volleyball . Played for Purcell Marian in Cincinnati and his club team, the Cincinnati Attack.

LeBron James, men's basketball. A native of Akron.

Piper Kelly, women's sport climbing . A graduate of Xavier University.

Lee Kiefer, women's fencing. A native of Cleveland.

Ada Korkhin, women's shooting. A student at Ohio State University.

Henry Leverett, men's shooting. A graduate of Ohio State University.

Morelle McCane, women's boxing. A native of Cleveland.

Kollin Moore, men's wrestling. A native of Columbus.

Kyle Snyder, men's wrestling. A graduate of Ohio State University.

Jordan Thompson, women's volleyball. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When are the 2024 Olympics? Dates, how to watch, stream the Summer Games