When do the 2024 Olympics start? How to watch? All about the 2024 Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics are approaching at the speed of a 100-meter dash sprinter.

Around 10,500 competitors representing 206 countries will take part in one of the 45 sports featured in the Summer Games, according to the International Olympic Committee website.

And if you're looking to catch all the action, here's what you should know.

When do the Olympics start?

The Olympics kick off with the Opening Ceremony in Paris from 1:30 to 5:15 p.m. ET on July 26.

How long do the Olympics run?

The Olympics will run through August 11, according to the official schedule.

How to watch, stream the 2024 Summer Olympics

NBC and Telemundo will be broadcasting daytime Olympics coverage between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The opening and closing ceremonies are free to watch on the NBC Olympics website.

Don't have cable? The following streaming providers are offering Olympics coverage:

Peacock ‒ $5.99 monthly. Will be streaming all Olympic events live. Discovery Multiview allows viewers to stream four sports simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV ‒ $76.99 monthly. Access local NBC stations, CNBC, NBCSN, the USA Network and the Olympics Channel. Viewers can also record live Olympic events to go back and view them later.

DirectTV Stream ‒ $79.99 monthly. Access live channels including NBC, CNBC, NBCSN, the USA Network and the Olympics Channel. Includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing viewers to record live events to watch later.

FuboTV ‒ $79.99 monthly. Includes access to 193 channels and all channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics. Features unlimited DVR storage.

YouTubeTV ‒ $57.99 monthly. Includes access to over 100 channels, including all those needed to watch the Olympics. Viewers can record all the shows they'd like.

The country with the most Olympic medals

The United States has the most Olympic medals of any country, according to Olympedia, a database maintained by the International Society of Olympic Historians. The total includes 1,229 gold medals, 1,000 silver and 876 bronze.

What are Team USA's strongest Olympic sports?

The U.S. has won more gold medals in track and field (343) than any other summer sport, though that is at least partly because the sport has so many events. It's had similar historic and consistent success in swimming, USA Today reported.

In terms of sheer dominance, Team USA's strongest sport is probably basketball. The U.S. women will be vying for their eighth consecutive gold medal, while the men are trying to make it five in a row. The men's team in Paris will feature a loaded squad, with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant among its 12 members.

More recently, the U.S. has had success in some of the newer Olympic sports, including a gold in surfing and a silver in sport climbing at the 2021 Games. Its women's water polo team has also been near-unbeatable, winning each of the past three Olympic golds.

Anna Hall competes in the women’s decathlon 200 meters during day three of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Anna Hall leading heptathlon at U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials

Anna Hall, named a USA TODAY athlete to watch for women's track and field, was in first place as of Sunday through four events of the women's heptathlon at the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, being held through June 30. According to the Florida Gators, of which Hall is an alumna, she currently holds the top point total in the seven-event-long competition.

USA TODAY reports that she won a bronze medal at the 2022 world championships before even turning pro, which she did later that year, and her score at a meet in 2023 (6988) was among the highest ever. Among Americans, only the great Jackie Joyner-Kersee has scored higher.

Summer Olympic sports

The Summer Olympics offer athletes the chance to compete in 45 sports, from traditional events like archery and gymnastics to more modern ones like skateboarding, road cycling and surfing. See the complete list on the official Olympics website.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Summer Olympics 2024: When do they start? How to watch?