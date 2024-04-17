2024 Olympics: Joel Embiid named to USA Basketball Men’s National Team

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - It's official, Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid will "represent the red, white and blue" in Paris this summer in honor of his son.

USA Basketball named the players who will compete for the United States at the 2024 Olympics in an announcement Wednesday.

Joel Embiid was one of 12 players selected to join the Men’s National Team, along with Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum.

The Cameroon native says he chose to play for the United States for his son Arthur.

"My son is American, and I've been here for such a long time," Embiid said. "I just felt like, for the past few years, every decision I've made is just based on family."

Embiid was surprised with his Team USA jersey in a video posted by USA Basketball on Monday, "He stays repping the red, white and blue!"

His USA Basketball national team debut will come after his long-awaited return to the Sixers with a surgically repaired knee.

However, the ailing star sat out the team's season finale, leaving his status unknown as they enter another playoff run.