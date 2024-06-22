2024 Olympic Team Trials Track & Field : How to Watch Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best in track and field are shooting for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. Olympic track and field trials will air live on USA and stream on Peacock on Friday (June 21).

Besides running, the competition includes hurdling, jumping, throwing and race walking events. The top three athletes from each category will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Olympic team trials in track and field will take place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, from June 21–30.

Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Laulauga Tausaga, Chase Ealey, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Rai Benjamin, Chase Jackson, Juvaughn Harrison, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Ryan Crouser are some of the athletes competing for a slot on Team USA.

Read on for ways to stream.

Where to Stream the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials

Day one of the U.S. Olympic Team Trails in track and field will kick off on USA on Friday from 6-9:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock.

For those who don’t’ have access to cable, USA and other channels are available to stream live on DirecTV, Sling TV or Fubo.

Looking for a free trial? DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV offer free trials and around the same number of live channels, DVR storage and on-demand streaming.

DIRECT TV STREAM

FREE TRIAL

DirecTV Stream includes 90+ channels such as USA, ESPN, FX, TNT, TLC, TBS, CNN, Lifetime, HGTV, AMC and Bravo along with local channels: ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Click above to launch your free trail to DirecTV.

Hulu + Live TV comes with 90+ cable and local channels, plus Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for 87.99/month.

Fubo’s streaming plans start at $74.99/month for 186 channels. If you’re streaming from outside the U.S., use ExpressVPN.

How to Watch the U.S. Olympic Teams Trials on Peacock

The U.S. Olympics trials will be available to stream live on Peacock from June 21-30. The Summer Olympics will also be streaming on Peacock starting in July.

What else can you watch on Peacock? You can stream original series such as Love Island USA, Dollar Heist, Apple Never Falls, The Traitors, Bel-Air, Poker Face, One of Us is Lying and Dr. Death.

Peacock Subscription

$5.99/month

Peacock also has plenty of sports to keep fans entertained including WWE, Premier League, MLB Sunday Lead Off, Sunday Night Football, golf and IndyCar.

How much does Peacock cost? It’s $5.99/month for Peacock Premium, the ad-supported package with access to thousands of hours of entertainment. Peacock Premium Plus is $11.99/month for access to NBC and to stream ad-free.

