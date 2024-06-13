When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics open July 26, and the Paralympics open Aug. 28. Before that, more than 700 athletes will qualify for the U.S. teams through Olympic and Paralympic Trials, international competitions and discretionary selections.

A look at key dates in early 2024 that will shape the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams and determine medal favorites ...

UPCOMING

June 7-20: Final team nomination period for all U.S. Olympic cycling disciplines

June 13-16: U.S. Open, last event of men's golf qualifying, Pinehurst, North Carolina

June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, Indianapolis

At the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium, the top two in most events, and likely the top six for relay purposes in the 100m and 200m freestyles, are in line to make the team. Katie Ledecky won four events at the Tokyo trials — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees. She is two medals shy of second place in U.S. Olympic history and two golds shy of second place in Olympic history across all nations.



Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., June 15 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 16 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Mon., June 17 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Tues., June 18 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Wed., June 19 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Fri., June 21 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 22 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.

*Taped coverage

June 16-23: U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, Knoxville, Tennessee

The top two in the four individual events and the winning team in the four synchro events make the team, should the U.S. earn the full allotment of quota spots. Tokyo Olympic medalists expected to compete include Krysta Palmer (springboard bronze) and the synchro team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (platform silver), plus Andrew Capobianco, who took synchro springboard silver with Michael Hixon, who has since retired.



Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Mon., June 17 Women’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:15 p.m. Women’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:15 p.m. Tues., June 18 Women’s Synchro Platform Prelim Peacock 11 a.m. Men’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:10 p.m. Women’s Synchro Platform Final USA Network, Peacock 7:15 p.m. Men’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:30 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Women’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Men’s Platform Prelim Peacock 12:30 p.m. Women’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Men’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7 p.m. Women’s Synchro Platform Final NBC 9:15 p.m.* Fri., June 21 Men’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Women’s Platform Prelim Peacock 1:15 p.m. Men’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Women’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7:20 p.m. Sat., June 22 Men’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Women’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., June 23 Men’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Women’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m.

June 17: Final Olympic modern pentathlon qualifiers published via world rankings

June 20-23: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, last event of women's golf qualifying, Sammamish, Washington

June 20-23: Olympic Qualifier Series, final stage, Budapest

Last qualification chance for breaking and sport climbing.

June 21-30: U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Eugene, Oregon

The top three in most events make the team. The U.S. goes into the Olympic year with a reigning Olympic gold medalist, reigning world champion or world's fastest in 2023 in the 100m (women and men), 200m (men), 400m (women), 800m (women), 100m/110m hurdles (women and men) and 400m hurdles (women and men). Some of those stars — Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu — could make the team in multiple individual events. There is just one field discipline (combining men and women) where the U.S. does not have an active Olympic or world medalist (javelin).



Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sat., June 22 Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m. Mon., June 24 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Thurs., June 27 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Heats Peacock 11-11:45 p.m. Fri., June 28 Finals USA Network, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 10-11 p.m. Sat., June 29 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30-8:30 p.m.

June 23: Olympic judo qualifying period ends

June 24: Final Olympic skateboarding qualifiers published via world rankings

June 27-29: U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials, Minneapolis

Fifteen of the 37 U.S. golds at the Tokyo Games came in swimming. The most decorated active U.S. Olympian or Paralympian should compete here — Jessica Long, who won the first of her 29 medals at age 12 in 2004. Leanne Smith won seven golds at the 2022 Worlds.



Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., June 29 Finals CNBC, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals CNBC* 1 p.m.

*Taped coverage

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Minneapolis

A trials has never included two past Olympic all-around champions. This one has two bidding to make the five-woman team: Tokyo gold medalist Suni Lee and Rio gold medalist Simone Biles. The men's field is expected to include three past U.S. all-around champions and two more men who won individual medals at the 2023 Worlds. It's expected that selection committees will finalize the teams shortly after trials, which includes two alternating days of competition for men and for women. Earlier that week, the final Olympic selection event for trampoline will be held in Minneapolis.



Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Thurs., June 27 Men Day 1 USA Network, Peacock 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 28 Women Day 1 Peacock 7:30-8 p.m. Women Day 1 NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sat., June 29 Men Day 2 NBC, Peacock 3-6 p.m. Sun., June 30 Women Day 2 NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

July 18-20: U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials, Miramar, Florida

Headliners should include 19-time Summer Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden, who is one medal shy of the U.S. track and field record. She owns Paralympic medals from the 100m through the marathon. Plus Nick Mayhugh, a Tokyo 100m and 200m gold medalist, and Jaydin Blackwell, a reigning world champion at 100m and 400m. Blackwell and Mayhugh are in the same classification.



Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., July 20 Finals CNBC, Peacock 3-5 p.m. Sun., July 21 Finals CNBC* 1-3 p.m.

*Taped coverage

ALREADY COMPLETED

Jan. 5-7: U.S. Olympic Shooting Trials (Air Gun), Anniston, Alabama

The first five U.S. shooters qualified for Paris, led by Tokyo silver medalist Mary Tucker. Later, trials will finish for Paralympic shooting (Feb. 2-10), Olympic shotgun (March 11-17) and Olympic smallbore rifle and pistol (March 17-19).

Jan. 6-13: U.S. Olympic Sailing Trials (49er, 470, IQ Foil, Formula Kite), Miami

Three sailors qualified for the U.S. team, plus more advanced to later international competitions where they will attempt to clinch spots.

Feb. 3: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, Orlando

Training partners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young went one-two to make each's first Olympic team. Leonard Korir, a 2016 Olympian, was third in the men's race and could join them on the team should the U.S. unlock a third spot through international rankings later this spring. Fiona O'Keeffe won the women's race in her marathon debut and is joined on the team by American record holder Emily Sisson and Dakotah Lindwurm.

Feb. 3-10: World Aquatics Championships, Doha

The U.S. qualified an artistic swimming team to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Open-water swimmers Mariah Denigan and Ivan Puskovitch also earned spots in Paris.

Feb. 22-March 2: World Surfing Games, Puerto Rico

The U.S. had a chance to qualify a third and final men's spot but did not win the team event to secure it. The Olympic surfing roster is set at five athletes: Caroline Marks, Carissa Moore, Caity Simmers, Griffin Colapinto and John John Florence.

March 8: Final U.S. Paralympic triathlon selection event, Miami

Five triathletes qualified for the Paralympics, including 2016 bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell.

March 21-24: U.S. Olympic Table Tennis Trials, West Monroe, Louisiana

Amy Wang and Rachel Sung qualified to round out the U.S. Olympic women's team. Kanak Jha and Nikhil Kumar advanced to a Pan American Olympic qualifier where they can earn spots in Paris.

April 2-7: U.S. Olympic Rowing Trials, Sarasota, Florida

Winners of the women's single sculls, men's pair and and women's pair made the team for Paris. A recap is here. Winners in other Olympic and Paralympic events advanced to international competition later this spring, where those rowers can earn berths in Paris.

April 2-11: Weightlifting World Cup, Phuket, Thailand

Up to five Americans finished in Olympic qualifying position following the last event in the Olympic weightlifting qualifying period. It could be the best U.S. Olympic weightlifting team in 64 years.

April 9-10: Pan American Olympic taekwondo qualification tournament, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Faith Dillon, Kristina Teachout and Jonathan Healy qualified for their first U.S. Olympic team, joining the already qualified CJ Nickolas, who previously qualified for his first Games.

April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, State College, Pennsylvania

The trials winner in 13 of the 18 weight classes among men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman made the team, led by 2016 Olympic gold medalists Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder. Full results are here. The U.S. can still earn a quota spot in the other five classes via a last-chance global qualifier in May.

April 13-14, 26-27: U.S. Olympic Canoe Slalom, Kayak Cross Trials, Montgomery, Alabama and Oklahoma City

Evy Leibfarth made the team in canoe slalom, kayak slalom and the new Olympic event of kayak cross and will become the first U.S. female paddler to compete in three events at one Olympics. Casey Eichfeld won men's canoe slalom and is set to become the first U.S. paddler to compete in four Olympics in whitewater events.

April 30: Olympic badminton qualifiers published via world rankings

Six U.S. badminton players qualified for the Paris Games outright: Beiwen Zhang in singles, identical twins Annie Xu and Kerry Xu in women's doubles, Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan in men's doubles and Jennie Gai and Chiu in mixed doubles.

May 11: Final U.S. Olympic triathlon selection event, Yokohama, Japan

No Americans met automatic Olympic selection criteria, so the rest of the team will be decided via discretionary selections. Taylor Knibb and Morgan Pearson earned their spots in 2023.

May 13-14: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Archery Trials, final stages, Newberry, Florida

Three-time Olympic medalist Brady Ellison and world No. 1 Casey Kaufhold won trials and will lead the U.S. team in Paris. Five athletes also qualified for the Paralympics, led by 2012 silver medalist Matt Stutzman.

May 26-June 9: French Open, last event of Olympic tennis qualifying, Paris

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in women's singles. Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda qualified in men's singles. Shelton decided before the end of qualifying that he will decline his spot to focus on the U.S. hard-court swing. Frances Tiafoe would move up to fill Shelton's spot. Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Rajeev Ram qualified in doubles. The U.S. can name one more doubles player each for men and women.

June 9: End of Olympic beach volleyball qualifying period

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain and Chase Budinger and Miles Evans make up the U.S. Olympic beach volleyball team.