2024 Olympic Games 3×3 men’s and women’s schedule announced

With a little more than a month until the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, FIBA announced the official schedule for the 3×3 basketball competition. The United States 3×3 men’s and women’s national teams are slated to compete July 30-Aug. 5 at Place de la Concorde.

The competition has eight teams on the men’s and women’s sides. Each team will play every other country before a play-in for teams placed third through sixth. The top two teams advance directly to the semifinals, and the bottom two teams in both pools will be eliminated.

“With less than 40 days to the Opening Ceremony in Paris, we are excited to know USA Basketball’s 3×3 pool play schedule as Games preparations continue,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO. “We are looking forward to cheering the women’s team as they defend Olympic gold and watching the men’s squad compete for the first time on the Olympic stage.”

The American women, who are the reigning Olympic champions, face Germany in the first 3×3 game at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 30. The women’s roster consists of four athletes, including Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith. The team’s head coach is Jennifer Rizzotti, assisted by coach Tammi Reiss.

The men open group play against Serbia on July 30, followed by Poland on July 31 with both games starting at 4:35 p.m. ET. The roster consists of Canyon Barry, Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis, with head coach Joe Lewandowski and assistant James Fraschilla rounding out the team.

Broadcast information, opponent rosters and more will be announced at a later date.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire