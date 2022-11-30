2024 OL from Texas announces Alabama offer following Iron Bowl
Alabama had a slew of visitors in town for Saturday’s Iron Bowl. One of the prospects that was in town for an unofficial visit was 2024 offensive lineman Casey Poe. After the Tide’s win on Saturday, Poe announced that he had received an offer from Alabama via Twitter.
The native of Lindale, Texas has already received over 10 offers from programs across the country. As of right now, he is trending towards Oklahoma at 45.9% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.
That can change in the future as Poe hasn’t begun his senior year of high school yet. It will be interesting to see if the Tide are able to pry him away from Big 12 territory.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Casey Poe’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
205
56
23
Rivals
3
–
44
9
ESPN
4
208
35
10
On3 Recruiting
4
32
7
2
247 Composite
3
–
56
23
Vitals
Hometown
Lindale, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive Guard
Height
6-5
Weight
260
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on November 27, 2022
Visited Alabama on November 27, 2022
Other offers
After a great conversation with @FBCoachWolf, I am excited to announce that I have received an offer from The University of Alabama! #rolltide @HolmonWiggins @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @CoachB_Ricks @rsw908 @Rivals @247Sports @ParkerThune @GHamilton_On3 @AlabamaFTBL @RTRnews pic.twitter.com/uf74PczCi5
— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) November 27, 2022