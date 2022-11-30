2024 OL from Texas announces Alabama offer following Iron Bowl

Brody Smoot
Alabama had a slew of visitors in town for Saturday’s Iron Bowl. One of the prospects that was in town for an unofficial visit was 2024 offensive lineman Casey Poe. After the Tide’s win on Saturday, Poe announced that he had received an offer from Alabama via Twitter.

The native of Lindale, Texas has already received over 10 offers from programs across the country. As of right now, he is trending towards Oklahoma at 45.9% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

That can change in the future as Poe hasn’t begun his senior year of high school yet. It will be interesting to see if the Tide are able to pry him away from Big 12 territory.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Casey Poe’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

205

56

23

Rivals

3

44

9

ESPN

4

208

35

10

On3 Recruiting

4

32

7

2

247 Composite

3

56

23

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lindale, Texas

Projected Position

Offensive Guard

Height

6-5

Weight

260

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on November 27, 2022

  • Visited Alabama on November 27, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

