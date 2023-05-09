2024 OL target sets date for first-ever visit to the Swamp

Billy Napier is looking all over the country for offensive linemen to add to his team, and Avon Old Farms (Avon, Connecticut) tackle Jack Hines is the latest big man to be connected to the University of Florida.

After receiving an offer a week ago, Hines scheduled an unofficial visit with the Gators for the upcoming weekend, according to Gators Online. It will be his first trip to the Swamp, but Hines says he’s familiar with the program. In fact, he called Florida a “dream school” of his growing up.

“I mean, since I was a kid, they have been a dream (school) of mine,” Hines said. “They have a rich history in football of being really good. They also have two full-time offensive line coaches, which really interests me.”

Hines is a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals.com ratings. 247Sports ranks him No. 78 among offensive tackles in the class of 2024 and No. 10 among recruits coming out of Connecticut.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine currently favors Rutgers (41.4%), Syracuse (19.0%) and Akron (16.3%) in the race for Hines, but a visit to Florida should change things. Penn State hosted him at the end of March, too, so the Nittany Lions could be a program to watch moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire