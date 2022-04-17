2024 OL Ian Moore picks up Iowa Hawkeyes offer

A pair of in-state products currently comprise Iowa’s 2024 class, offensive lineman Cody Fox out of East Buchanan High School in Winthrop and linebacker Cam Buffington from Winfield-Mt. Union High School in Winfield.

The Hawkeye coaching staff is looking to add to those two commitments and bring in another piece alongside Fox on the offensive line. Iowa offered offensive lineman Ian Moore out of New Palestine High School in Indiana.

Moore is highly-regarded by 247Sports. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 295 pound offensive lineman is a four-star prospect, the nation’s No. 5 interior offensive lineman and the second-best player from the state of Indiana. Meanwhile, Rivals lists Moore as a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player from the Hoosier State.

Since the start of the new year, Moore has collected an impressive list of 12 offers. Toledo and West Virginia were the first to offer Moore on Jan. 19. In the weeks and months since, Moore has also picked up offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The offer to Moore is the latest in a series of spring offers to 2024 recruits. In the month of April alone, the Hawkeye coaching staff has offered athlete Caleb Benning, athlete Derek Weisskopf, tight end Christian Bentancur and running back Jordan Marshall.

With the commitments from Buffington and Fox, Iowa currently owns the top class in the Big Ten and the nation’s No. 4 class according to 247Sports and Rivals. Adding Moore to this class alongside Fox would position Iowa to have one of the country’s best offensive line hauls early on in the process. Here’s a look at Moore’s sophomore season highlights via Hudl.

Recruiting profile

Ian Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 89 2 5 Rivals 3 N/A 2 16 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite 4 N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown New Palestine, Ind. Projected Position OL Height 6-5 Weight 295 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on April 16

Visited on April 16

Offers

Iowa

Boston College

Central Michigan

Cincinnati

Indiana

Iowa State

Louisville

Michigan State

Minnesota

Tennessee

Toledo

West Virginia

Twitter

After a great talk with Coach Ferentz and @CoachBarnett_OL I’m extremely excited to have been offered by the University of Iowa. @HawkeyeFootball @TylerBarnesIOWA @NPCoachRalph pic.twitter.com/g27hP8KpQt — Ian Moore (@IanMoore2024) April 16, 2022

