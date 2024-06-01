2024 All-Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Team
May 31—Ohio Valley Conference
2024 All-OVC Baseball Team
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Trevin Brooks, Portsmouth So.
J.T. Williams, Portsmouth Jr.
Jacob Roth, Portsmouth So.
Deandre Berry, Portsmouth Sr.
Chaydan Kerns, Ironton Sr.
Brady Moatz, Ironton Sr.
Jon Wiley, Ironton Sr.
Brycen Hunt, Fairland Sr.
Ethan Wall, Fairland Jr.
Alex Morgan, Fairland Sr.
Blaze Perry, Fairland Sr.
Cole Hines, Gallipolis Sr.
Connor Roe, Gallipolis Sr.
Brayden Hanshaw, South Point Jr.
Kolton Layman, South Point Jr.
Dawson Lewis, Rock Hill Jr.
Jayson McFann, Rock Hill Sr.
Caden Turner, Coal Grove So.
Johnathan Brammer, Chesapeake Sr.
----------
Honorable Mention
Player, School Gr.
Zach Roth, Portsmouth Sr.
Colin Perry, Portsmouth Jr.
Conor Kleinman, Ironton Sr.
Tommy Sheridan, Ironton Sr.
Carson Sansom, Fairland Sr.
Ben Southard, Fairland Sr.
Beckett Camden, Gallipolis So.
Tylar Young, Gallipolis Jr.
Corey Otzenberger, South Point Jr.
Joey Lobaldo, South Point Jr.
Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill Sr.
Brady Cremeans, Rock Hill Sr.
Devin Bloomfield, Coal Grove Sr.
Derik Bloomfield, Coal Grove So.
Braxton Oldaker, Chesapeake Sr.
Peyton Muncy, Chesapeake Fr.
Player of the Year
Brycen Hunt, Fairland
Coach of the Year
Aaron Duncan, Portsmouth (First Time)