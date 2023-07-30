2024 Ohio CB Aaron Scott makes his commitment decision

Michigan football put all of its eggs in the Ohio-based cornerback basket in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

First up was longshot Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville four-star Bryce West, who made several visits to Ann Arbor before committing to Ohio State on his official visit to Columbus. Then it was Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow four-star Terhyon Nichols, who officially visited but ultimately crossed the closer border and went to Kentucky. However, there’s one that the Wolverines coveted most of all: Springfield (Ohio) four-star Aaron Scott Jr.

Scott was clearly favoring the Wolverines at times in his recruitment, despite having a 100% 247Sports Crystal Ball indicating he’d end up in Columbus. As we reported earlier, he told current Michigan football players and recruits he fully intended to don a winged helmet, though that was before his official visit to OSU. A secondary source, one person who told WolverinesWire on the condition of anonymity, that following his visit to Columbus, he was unsure.

He made the decision to commit to his school of choice on his father’s birthday, which indicated that he’d likely choose the Buckeyes, as that’s his father’s favorite team. However, he noted late in the process that he was unsure if he’d end up in Ann Arbor, Columbus, or Eugene, Oregon.

On Sunday, Scott announced his decision live on Instagram. Ultimately, he chose to Ohio State.

Now that Michigan football has missed out on Scott, the Wolverines are without any clear options to reel in at cornerback in the 2024 cycle. While there are strong options at defensive back in general, such as safety Zaquon Patterson out of Florida, it’s unclear who the maize and blue will target specifically at corner. Michigan, as mentioned, missed out on West, and lost another major head-to-head battle against OSU when five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott surprised by choosing the Buckeyes over the Wolverines this summer.

