A 2024 offseason guide for the Chicago Bulls from Bobby Marks

For the past three years, the Chicago Bulls have accepted mediocrity. After a solid start to their first season with their current core, they simply were okay with being a middle-of-the-pack team in the Eastern Conference. But after a second-straight losing season that culminated in a Play-In defeat to the Miami Heat, Arturas Karnisovas finally admitted that this team isn’t working.

Now, heading into the offseason, the Bulls will have some big decisions to make. Should they re-sign DeMar DeRozan? What types of players should they target in free agency? What could a potential Zach LaVine trade look like this summer?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former NBA GM, recently put out his full offseason guide for the Bulls this summer.

There have already been rumors that the Bulls plan to trade LaVine, so that’s a good place to start, but after that is said and done, there is still a lot for Chicago to do.

