2024 offensive tackle with Wisconsin in top three announces decision date

Some within the Wisconsin football building may be working tomorrow on July 4. The program will await 2 p.m. Eastern, when class of 2024 three-star offensive tackle Ronan O’Connell will announce his college decision.

O’Connell has Wisconsin in his top three schools alongside Tennessee and Clemson. The Franklin, Tennessee native is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 595 recruit in the class, No. 43 offensive tackle and No. 17 recruit from his home state.

247Sports.com does currently list three crystal ball predictions for O’Connell: one by Wisconsin Insider Evan Flood for Clemson and two by Tennessee Insider Ryan Callahan and Director Of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong for Tennessee.

Committing tomorrow , 4th of July, @ 2PM Eastern. pic.twitter.com/ypoqTRICtv — Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) July 3, 2023

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 currently ranks No. 29 in the nation with 15 total commitments. That number has a chance to grow with O’Connell, Umeh and Dupree announcing decision in the coming days.

