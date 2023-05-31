2024’s No. 1 DL sets Georgia visit

J.C. Shelton
2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri is scheduled to visit Georgia football June 2-4.

Nwaneri, out of Lees Summit, Mo., is rated as the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 3 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound defender will also visit Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri and Oregon.

Nwaneri named his top-10 schools in May featuring Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado and Ole Miss.

Take a look at his junior highlights here:

