2024’s No. 1 DL sets Georgia visit

2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri is scheduled to visit Georgia football June 2-4.

Nwaneri, out of Lees Summit, Mo., is rated as the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 3 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound defender will also visit Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri and Oregon.

Five-Star DL Williams Nwaneri will take Official Visits to these 5️⃣ schools, starting this weekend The 6’6 250 DL from Lee’s Summit, MO is ranked as the No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 DL) Where Should He Go?👀https://t.co/vZxF8av6oz pic.twitter.com/CHxMoCXL9D — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 30, 2023

Nwaneri named his top-10 schools in May featuring Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado and Ole Miss.

Take a look at his junior highlights here:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire