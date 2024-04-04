2024 NIT Finals: Predictions, odds for Seton Hall Pirates vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Mar 14, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) drives on St. John's Red Storm forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Although the NCAA Tournament Final Four has yet to get underway, the NIT has nearly reached its end. The finals are today! The competitors are the Seton Hall Pirates and the Indiana State Sycamores.

Both teams have been through their fair share of hardships throughout the NIT. Seton Hall barely made it out of the first round, beating Saint Joseph's by just three points before mowing through the rest of the competition. Indiana State, meanwhile, has had three of their four tournament games finish within 10 points.

In their semifinal games, the Sycamores handled the Utah Utes by a final of 100-90 thanks to 53 combined points from Ryan Conwell and Robbie Avila. Seton Hall, on the other hand, dominated Georgia by 17 points all while having five players score in the double digits for the game. Seton Hall has been a very deep team all season, and it has helped them tremendously in the NIT.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 NIT Finals.

Predictions for 2024 NIT Finals: Indiana State vs. Seton Hall

Action Network: UNDER 159.5

John Feltman writes, "While I believe Indiana State will win, I have more confidence in the total going under. Question marks surround the Pirates offense, and they tend to make mistakes that leave points on the floor. They're also below average in 3-point percentage, 2-point percentage and free-throw attempts per game. I anticipate a slow start to the game, with Seton Hall's defense controlling the tempo throughout."

Covers: Robbie Avila UNDER 17.5 points

Phil Naessens writes, "Avila has outperformed his scoring prop in his last two games but has scored 17.5 or more points just twice across his previous five and in three of his last six matchups. He’ll have his hands full tonight getting his buckets and snaring offensive caroms against the more aggressive and lengthier Pirates defense. Avila has been awesome this season for the Sycamores, but he won’t clear 17.5 points tonight."

Winners and Whiners: Indiana State (-3)

Mark Ruelle writes, "The difference for the Sycamores is, that despite playing so fast, they rarely turn the ball over. They get up more shots than the opposition and they shoot the ball at a higher rate than the opposition. This team has been playing with a chip on its collective shoulders since being snubbed for the NCAA Tournament. They are playing with that mid-level conference edge and they will be playing in front of a mostly Sycamore-driven crowd."

2024 NIT Finals: Seton Hall vs. Indiana State odds, lines

The Indiana State Sycamores are favorites to defeat Seton Hall in Thursday's NIT Finals matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Thursday morning.

Spread: Indiana State (-2.5)

Moneyline: Indiana State (-155); Seton Hall (+125)

Over/under: 159.5

How to watch the 2024 NIT Finals, Indiana State vs. Seton Hall:

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Stream the game: Watch the 2024 NIT Finals with a Fubo subscription

