2024 NIT continues: Wednesday's first-round schedule, times, TV for men's basketball games

The National Invitation Tournament has already contributed to March Madness.

North Texas, Boston College and South Florida each beat a home seed on Tuesday to advance to the second round in the men's college basketball competition.

On Wednesday, No. 1 seeds Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Indiana State and Villanova will play in the first round of the NIT. They all hope to utilize home court advantage and step closer to the championship, which will be April 4 at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Loyola Chicago also plays in the first round on Wednesday, giving fans their first chance to watch beloved Sister Jean this postseason.

While the First Four in the NCAA Tournament continues to play out, there's plenty of action as teams that were snubbed for the Big Dance try to make their own statement.

Bracket for the 2024 men's NIT tournament

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's first round NIT games:

What NIT games are today?

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+

No. 1 Indiana State vs. Southern Methodist | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

No. 3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

No. 2 Princeton vs. UNLV | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

No. 1 Villanova vs. Virginia Commonwealth | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

How to watch today's NIT games?

Select games of Wednesday's NIT action will air on television.

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 1 Villanova vs. Virginia Commonwealth at 9 p.m. ET will both be shown on ESPN2.

All games will be live streamed on ESPN+.

Who declined an invite to the 2024 NIT?

After being snubbed by the NCAA selection committee for the Big Dance, a handful of teams followed North Carolina's example from last season and declined an invitation to the NIT.

The schools that declined to play in the NIT: Indiana, Memphis, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, St. John's and Washington.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What NIT games are today? Indiana State, Princeton headline Wednesday