2024 NIT begins: Tuesday's first-round schedule, times, TV for men's basketball games

The NCAA Tournament isn't the only men's college basketball action going this week; the National Invitation Tournament is also set to tip off with action starting on Tuesday.

Teams that earned a Top-4 seed will host first-round games on their home courts. Seton Hall, Villanova, Wake Forest and Indiana State are the four No. 1 seeds, and each will be in action on Wednesday.

The first round of the NIT will conclude Wednesday, with the second round playing March 23 and 24. Quarterfinals will be held March 26 and 27. The semifinal and championship set for April 2 and April 4, respectively, at the Hinkle Fieldhouse, the home court of the Butler Bulldogs, in Indianapolis.

Here's a list of the NIT games that are scheduled for Tuesday. Games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and the SEC Network.

Bracket for the 2024 men's NIT tournament

What NIT games are today?

No. 4 LSU vs. North Texas | 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network/ESPN+

No. 3 Providence vs. Boston College | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 4 Georgia vs. Xavier | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Cornell | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Richmond | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

No. 4 Butler vs. Minnesota | 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 3 Iowa vs. Kansas State | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 4 UCF vs. South Florida | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

No. 2 Utah vs. UC Irvine | 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Who declined an invite to the 2024 NIT?

After being snubbed by the NCAA selection committee for the Big Dance, a handful of teams followed North Carolina's example from last season and declined an invitation to the NIT.

The schools that have declined to play in the NIT: Indiana, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, St. John's and Washington.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What NIT games are today? Ohio State, LSU, Utah headline Tuesday