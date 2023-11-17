2024 Nissan Armada’s Base Price Rises $4750 to $57,345

Nissan

The 2024 Nissan Armada starts at $57,345, which is $4750 more than before.

The Armada’s base price rises because its old entry-level trim has been dropped.

The other two trims see nominal price hikes, with the SV and Platinum starting at $61,165 and $69,415, respectively.

The 2024 Nissan Armada just got a lot more expensive. That's because the large three-row SUV no longer offers the entry-level S trim, which last year started at $52,595. Nissan's decision to drop the old base model means the SL takes its place as the lineup's entry point. Starting at $57,345, the realignment effectively represents a $4750 price hike.

Cost of the Other Trims

For those who weren't planning on buying the least expensive Armada anyway, the three remaining trim levels only cost $150 more than last year. The SV now starts at $61,165, and the Platinum now starts at $69,415. Those prices are for the standard rear-wheel-drive configuration; opting for the all-wheel-drive system tacks another $3000 onto their bottom lines.

With this new, higher base price, how does the Armada compare to other large SUVs? Well, it's still cheaper than all of them. While the regular-wheelbase Ford Expedition costs less than $100 more, competitors such as the GMC Yukon and the Jeep Wagoneer start at $60,195 and $63,595, respectively. The Chevy Tahoe ($58,195 base price) isn't much more expensive than the Armada, though.

Nissan doesn't make any other changes to the Armada family for the 2024 model year. The people mover is still powered by a 400-hp 5.6-liter V-8 tethered to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Although it has one of the oldest platforms in its class, Nissan gave it a modernizing makeover not too long ago.

