2024 Nike EYBL season begins for top college basketball recruits. Here are the names to know.

Mark Pope is currently focused on putting his first Kentucky basketball team together for the 2024-25 season. But as UK’s new head coach begins to establish a framework for his program culture in Lexington, it won’t be long until that focus includes the Wildcats’ long-term future.

And several players who could be part of that future will be starting their travel basketball seasons this weekend.

The Nike EYBL circuit — which under former UK coach John Calipari was a showcase of the top prospects that UK recruited — begins its 2024 season this weekend with a three-day event in Memphis. This is the first of five Nike EYBL sessions that will take place this spring and summer, culminating in the prestigious Peach Jam event in mid-July in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Pope, who was announced as the Kentucky basketball coach April 12, has yet to issue a Kentucky scholarship offer to a current high school player. Pope’s roster-building efforts have focused on the NCAA transfer portal and trying to secure recruiting visits and commitments from current college players.

But soon enough, Pope’s high school basketball recruiting strategy at Kentucky will become apparent.

Here’s a look at the top players who are running on the Nike EYBL circuit this year, including several who held Kentucky scholarship offers from Calipari’s time as head coach.

College coaches will have the opportunity to be in person, in the gym for two Nike EYBL events this season: The regular season event in Indianapolis that runs from May 17 -19 and the season-ending Peach Jam event in mid-July.

AJ Dybantsa is ranked as the top college basketball recruit in the 2025 recruiting group.

Top 2025 players begin final grassroots season

A glance at the top of the college basketball recruiting rankings for 2025 includes several players who are about to embark on their final Nike EYBL seasons.

This elite group includes top-ranked prospect small forward AJ Dybantsa (Oakland Soldiers), power forward Cameron Boozer (Nightrydas Elite), small forward Jalen Haralson (Indy Heat) and guard Darius Acuff Jr. (The Family).

Under Calipari, Kentucky had scholarship offers out to and was actively recruiting Dybantsa, Boozer (along with his brother, Cayden, a top guard prospect) and Acuff.

As is commonplace, almost all of the top class of 2025 prospects remain uncommitted and have yet to pledge to attend a school for their college career.

One of the few elite players that has already committed will be in action in Memphis, though: Four-star point guard Jeremiah Fears, a verbal commit to Illinois, will be playing with Indy Heat.

After playing with Vegas Elite last season on the Nike EYBL circuit, top class of 2026 college basketball prospect Tyran Stokes will be playing with Oakland Soldiers this year.

Louisville native Tyran Stokes competes for top spot in 2026 class

Kentucky fans became familiar with power forward Tyran Stokes last year, when he claimed an early spot near the top of the 2026 recruiting rankings.

Originally from Louisville, Stokes was the only class of 2026 player to be extended a scholarship offer by Calipari before the former UK head coach stepped down from that post in early April to become the new head coach at Arkansas.

Stokes, who is teammates with Dybantsa at California’s Prolific Prep, will also be teammates with Dybantsa this season on the Nike EYBL circuit. Both players will be on the Oakland Soldiers squad.

Relatives of NBA players again among top recruits

Plenty of players with family ties to former NBA stars will again be gracing the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer.

This group includes class of 2025 four-star small forward Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (Drive Nation), class of 2025 four-star guard Kiyan Anthony (Team Melo) and class of 2026 five-star small forward Tajh Ariza (WhyNot), in addition to the Boozer twins.

Class of 2026 prospects still can’t be directly contacted

While a lot of the focus during the grassroots season is on class of 2025 prospects as their recruitments kick into high gear, a key date is coming up for class of 2026 prospects.

College coaches are not allowed to directly contact recruits in the 2026 recruiting group until June 15.

Once that date arrives, college coaches from around the country will begin working the phones to try and establish relationships with players and their families in the hope of securing a commitment down the road.

2024 Nike EYBL schedule

▪ Session 1: Memphis (April 26-28)

▪ Session 2: Atlanta (May 3-5)

▪ Session 3: Indianapolis (May 17-19)

▪ Session 4: Kansas City (May 24-27)

▪ Peach Jam: North Augusta, South Carolina (July 13-21)