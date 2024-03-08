2024 NHL trade deadline live blog: Latest rumors, news, completed deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A lot of moves were made this week as Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaches, but there's still the potential for fireworks in the final few hours.

Plenty of contenders -- including the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars -- have already made meaningful upgrades. But plenty of other playoff-caliber teams haven't yet, including the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islandes and Los Angeles Kings.

Will those teams be able to keep pace and upgrade their rosters before the deadline? Time is running out.

Here's a quick list of quality players who could potentially be available:

Keep it right here with our live blog for the latest rumors, news and completed deals through Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

8:45 a.m. ET: Here's a roundup of rumors and notes from Thursday night and ealy Friday morning.

As I’m working the phones, I’m told ; @NHLBruins , @NHLFlames , @LAKings , @NJDevils are all in Goalie discussions, including some potential 3 way trade scenarios, it’ll be intriguing to see where this lands by deadline time. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/dhNh0Bkvoc — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 8, 2024

There’s one player to keep an eye on for the Oilers on deadline day: RW Jordan Eberle. It sounds like the team remains interested in the pending UFA former Oiler.



As I wrote last night, it seems the odds are low that the Oilers will make a notable trade.https://t.co/iDG5j77dq7 — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) March 8, 2024

And some good reminders from CapFriendly: