2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: How to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers game this weekend

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
SUNRISE, FL - JUNE 1: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena on June 1, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

It’s almost time for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers in Game 6 to make it to their second consecutive finals. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars, also in Game 6, to reach their first Stanley Cup Finals since 2006. The Oilers have five Stanley Cup titles under their belt, while the Panthers are still without a title. The finals begin this Saturday, June 8 with Game 1 between the Oilers and Panthers kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (and streaming on ESPN+). Are you ready to tune in? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals, including the full schedule for the Panthers vs. Oilers.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals begin Saturday, June 8.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

The Stanley Cup Finals will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

(ESPN+)

ESPN+

Stream the Stanley Cup Finals

The Stanley Cup Finals will stream on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.

$10.99/month at ESPN

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Game 1: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Monday, June 10, 2024

Game 2: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Game 3: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Game 4: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

If necessary:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Game 5: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Friday, June 21, 2024

Game 6: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Monday, June 24, 2024

Game 7: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)