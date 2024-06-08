2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final: How to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers game tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s almost time for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers in Game 6 to make it to their second consecutive finals. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars, also in Game 6, to reach their first Stanley Cup Finals since 2006. The Oilers have five Stanley Cup titles under their belt, while the Panthers are still without a title. The final begins this Saturday, June 8 with Game 1 between the Oilers and Panthers kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (and streaming on ESPN+). Are you ready to tune in? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Stanley Cup Final, including the full schedule for the Panthers vs. Oilers.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Oilers

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

When are the Stanley Cup Final?

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday, June 8.

What time is the Oilers at Panthers game?

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

What channel is the Oilers vs. Panthers game on?

The Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch the Oilers vs. Panthers game:

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Game 1: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Monday, June 10, 2024

Game 2: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Game 3: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Game 4: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

If necessary:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Game 5: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Friday, June 21, 2024

Game 6: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Monday, June 24, 2024

Game 7: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

More ways to watch ABC without cable:

