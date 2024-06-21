Advertisement
2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final: How to watch Game 6 for the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers tonight

SUNRISE, FL - JUNE 1: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena on June 1, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

It’s time for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers were up in the series, with fans ready to celebrate going into what they thought would be the final Final. But the Edmonton Oilers prevailed, pulling off a 5-3 win in Game 5. Headed into Game 6, the Panthers vs. Oilers series now stands at 3-2. The Final continues this Friday, June 21 with Game 6 between the Oilers and Panthers kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (and streaming on ESPN+). Are you ready to tune in? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Stanley Cup Final, including the full schedule for the Panthers vs. Oilers.

Date: Friday, June 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

The Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

All times Eastern

Friday, June 21, 2024

Game 6: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

If necessary:

Monday, June 24, 2024

Game 7: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)