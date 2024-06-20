2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final: How to watch Game 6 for the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sam Bennett #9 and the Florida Panthers play the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final this weekend.(Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

It’s time for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers were up in the series, with fans ready to celebrate going into what they thought would be the final Final. But the Edmonton Oilers prevailed, pulling off a 5-3 win in Game 5. Headed into Game 6, the Panthers vs. Oilers series now stands at 3-2. The Final continues this Friday, June 21 with Game 6 between the Oilers and Panthers kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (and streaming on ESPN+). Are you ready to tune in? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Stanley Cup Final, including the full schedule for the Panthers vs. Oilers.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Oilers

Date: Friday, June 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

When are the Stanley Cup Final?

What time is the Oilers at Panthers game?

What channel is the Oilers vs. Panthers game on?

The Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch the Oilers vs. Panthers game:

(ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream the Stanley Cup Final The Stanley Cup Finals will stream on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, June 21, 2024

Game 6: Florida at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

If necessary:

Monday, June 24, 2024

Game 7: Edmonton at Florida - 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

