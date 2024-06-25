2024 NHL Draft: Updated list of Bruins picks after Linus Ullmark trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are back in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft -- at least for the moment.

The B's traded goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in exchange for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and the 25th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The Bruins originally owned this first-round selection. They traded it to the Detroit Red Wings as part of the Tyler Bertuzzi deal in March 2023. The Red Wings later sent it to the Senators in the Alex DeBrincat trade in July 2023.

Boston has traded a lot of first-round picks in recent years. In fact, the team hasn't made a first-round selection in four of the last five drafts. The Bruins' last first-round pick was right wing Fabian Lysell (No. 21 overall) in 2021.

The 2024 draft class is considered weaker than normal, but having a first-round pick is still valuable to the Bruins because their prospect pool is in dire need of talent. Boston's prospect pool was rated 30th out of 32 teams in The Athletic's latest rankings back in January.

The Bruins could always trade this pick in a deal that brings a veteran player to Boston. The first round of the draft is Friday night from Las Vegas. Rounds two through seven are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at the Bruins' picks in the 2024 draft, followed by a chart detailing their picks through 2026.

First round : 25th overall

Fourth round : 122nd overall

Fifth round : 154th overall

Sixth round: 186th overall

