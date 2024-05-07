2024 NHL Draft Lottery: The Chicago Blackhawks land the No. 2 overall pick

SECAUCUS, NJ — A year after the Chicago Blackhawks made a shocking rise up the National Hockey League Draft Lottery to selected Canadian phenom Connor Bedard with the top pick, the team has landed the No. 2 overall pick after having the second best odds to pick first in the 2024 NHL Draft.

According to tankathon.com, The Blackhawks had a 13.5% chance to pick first overall, 14.1% chance to pick second, 30.7% chance to pick third and a 41.7% chance to pick fourth.

Illinois: We like our sports teams more than our jobs, study shows

Last year, Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning the lottery at 11.5%, behind Anaheim’s 25.5% and Columbus’ 13.5%, before they surprisingly rose up the lottery board to be able to select the most anticipated NHL hockey prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015.

The 2024 NHL Draft will take place from Friday, June 28 to Saturday, June 29 at The Sphere in Paradise, Nevada.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.