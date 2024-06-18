2024 NFL training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the dead zone of the 2024 NFL offseason. While it’s sure to be a quiet couple of weeks, training camps open next month.

On Tuesday, the league released training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams. As shared below by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons are set to begin camp on July 24 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Training camp reporting dates and locations: pic.twitter.com/NWp99zV2n0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2024

Unlike many other teams, the Falcons will have their rookies report on the same day as their veteran players. The Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are among the others with the same day listed for rookies and veterans.

The Falcons have high expectations heading into the NFL season, and while they may not be expecting much out of first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., the team’s 2024 draft class could still play a big role.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire