2024 NFL Super Mock Draft: Who will Giants and Jets take in first round?

Draft week is upon us, and by the end of the weekend the Jets and Giants will have a new class of players that they hope will be key pieces for years to come.

Both New York teams have premium picks in the first round this year, with the Giants drafting at No. 6 and the Jets not far behind at No. 10. There will certainly be plenty of intriguing options available at both spots, but which direction will each team choose to go in?

We polled our SNY experts to get their thoughts on who they think will end up in the Big Apple as members of the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Here are the results of our Super Mock Draft…

Steve Gelbs, Jets Studio Programming Host

No. 6: Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU - I think Big Blue will remain committed to Daniel Jones and give him a top-tier wideout they so desperately need. We’ve seen the excitement Garrett Wilson brought to the Jets… could the Giants find their Garrett with Malik?

No. 10: Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia - For the record, I think the Jets should beef up their offensive line with another option like Troy Fautanu out of Washington. But I’m going to guess that Joe Douglas goes for a big splash with Brock Bowers, who both helps protect Aaron Rodgers while giving him another pass-catcher.

Connor Hughes, NFL Insider

(picks via Top 10 Mock Draft 2.0)

No. 5: Jets (via LA Chargers) - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Jets averaged 15.8 points per game last year. They need to add firepower to the offense and there’s no better way to do it than with Harrison, arguably the best player in the draft not named Caleb Williams.

If the Jets can’t strike this deal: Keep an eye on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. General manager Joe Douglas raved about what the "right" tight end could do in an offense — calling one a "weapon." It sure sounded like he was talking about Bowers.

No. 6: Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants want a quarterback. The problem is that they’re priced out of the top four selections. The Bears, Commanders and Patriots have zero interest in moving down. The Vikings simply have more at their disposal to trade up for J.J. McCarthy.

Nabers, multiple sources told SNY, is a player the Giants covet. Most around the league expect him to be New York’s pick if they can’t get a quarterback (more and more unlikely by the day).

Something to note here: If Harrison falls to No. 5, as is the case in this draft, I’d expect the Giants to try to go up one spot to get him.

Connor Rogers, Jets Analyst

No. 6: Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The quarterback that makes sense for the Giants is Drake Maye, but they'd have to be really aggressive to land him. Watching the quarterbacks go in front of them has Nabers fall right into their lap, an explosive future No. 1 wide receiver. He's extremely dangerous at all three levels of the field.

No. 10: Jets - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

It's hard to imagine one of the top three receivers making it to this pick. I'm sure Joe Douglas would love a trade out if he can get back a key Day Two asset, but that's no guarantee. Brock Bowers would be quite the addition to the pass game, but I think the Jets play it safe and get a foundational piece for their offensive line. Fuaga is the best run blocker in the draft.

John Jastremski, SNY Contributor

No. 6: Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The franchise has not had a legitimate No. 1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. It's only right that the Giants go to Beckham's alma mater to get their next No. 1 wide receiver.

No. 10: Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Jets addressed their offensive line via free agency and the potential of Bowers alongside Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams will be too tempting to pass up.

Willie Colon, Jets Studio Analyst

No. 6 : Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Quarterbacks are tempting to take but the Giants have needed a WR1 since Odell Beckham Jr. So, go back to the Swamp and bring in Malik Nabers, an excellent route runner who’s got elite speed.

No. 10: Jets - Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Joe Douglas loaded up on offensive linemen in free agency, but last year proved that you can never have enough big men in the trenches. Troy Fautanu is an incredible athlete who could bring some versatility to the O-Line, especially now that Alijah Vera-Tucker is staying put at one position.

Bart Scott, Jets Analyst

No. 6: Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants haven’t had a top wide out since Odell Beckham Jr. out of LSU. Get back to LSU and pick up Nabers, who’s a stud!

No. 10: Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

That’s a big target for A-A-Ron, which helps Garrett Wilson get open more, while also adding some protection as a blocker.

Jeane Coakley, Jets Reporter

No. 6: Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants offense needs help and this electric pass-catcher would improve one of last year's worst offenses. Nabers is great after at the catch.

(There's a part of me that wants to say QB, but I'll go with my first thought)

No. 10: Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Jets feel they addressed the O-line in free agency (and can add depth later in the draft) - The first round will be about getting a healthy Aaron Rodgers an offensive weapon. Brock Bowers is great over-the-middle of the field and after catch. He's big, strong and ready to play now as the Jets are ready -- and need -- to win now.

Danny Abriano, Manager, Editorial Production

No. 4: Giants (via Cardinals) - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

This will give some Giants fans negative flashbacks to the selection of Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall in 2019. But McCarthy has risen up the draft boards of not only the Giants, but a bunch of other teams. Additionally, if Joe Schoen & Co. have identified McCarthy as their quarterback of the future and determined that they need to trade up to ensure getting him, they should be given the benefit of the doubt that they know what they’re doing.

No. 10: Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

It can be argued that the Jets should address the offensive line here, with that unit looking solid for 2024 but in flux for 2025 and beyond. But with Joe Alt likely off the board by the time New York picks, it would be smart to nab Bowers, who could be an absolute beast and give Gang Green another dynamic pass-catcher to pair with Garrett Wilson.

Phillip Martinez, Editorial Producer

No. 4: Giants (via Cardinals) - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

For weeks, I ignored the reports and rumors that the Giants were high on McCarthy. But as we get closer and closer to Draft Day, the noise has become deafening.

I believe the Giants should go with one of the talented wide receivers in this draft (I’d go with Malik Nabers) but I feel Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll see their franchise QB in the Michigan passer, and the only way to ensure they get him is by trading up.

No. 10: Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Gang Green should take an offensive lineman in this spot, but with potential movement earlier in the draft, an A-plus pass-catcher could fall into their laps.

Bowers will likely be available at No. 10, but the Jets could pick one of the top-tier wideouts in this draft if some teams in need of a receiver move out of the top 10. Will Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers fall? Unlikely, but the Jets have Bowers in case they are off the board.

Alex Smith, Editorial Producer

No. 4: Giants (via Cardinals) - Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

For weeks, buzz has been building that the Giants are interested in J.J. McCarthy and could even trade up to get him. But remember, this is smokescreen season. In recent days, it's Maye whom the Giants are said to be targeting via a trade-up. So in my scenario, the Vikings leapfrog the Giants to get McCarthy at No. 3, and Maye, who is more of a dual threat than McCarthy, falls into the Giants' lap as they move up to No. 4.

No. 5: Jets (via Chargers) - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Let's get nuts. Surely the Jets could sit back and possibly land Brock Bowers or a tackle like Taliese Fuaga at No. 10, both of whom would probably be considered good choices. But the Jets are all-in. Just look at the short-term moves they made this offseason to bring in Tyron Smith, Mike Williams, and Morgan Moses. They may only get one full season out of Aaron Rodgers at this point, so the window is there, but it could be shutting sooner rather than later. The Jets trade some future draft assets to make a deal with the Chargers to go up and get the top receiver in the draft.