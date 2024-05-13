2024 NFL season opens with epic Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens rematch

We won’t know the full scale of the 2024 regular season NFL schedule until it’s all released on Wednesday evening (and all the spoilers before), but we now know that the 2024 season will begin on Thursday, September 5, and the season opener will feature the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The last time these two teams faced off, it was the 2023 AFC Championship game, which the Chiefs won, 17-10, to advance to Super Bowl LVIII and their eventual victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Inexplicably, and against a Chiefs defense that had been somewhat vulnerable against the run, Ravens head coach Todd Monken called just six runs in which the ball was handed off to his running backs. Lamar Jackson ran the ball eight times for 54 yards, and there were two handoffs to receiver Zay Flowers, but most were quite surprised by the difference in philosophy in this game. Especially against a Kansas City defense that ranked 27th in DVOA against the run.

The 2024 NFL opener is now set: #Chiefs vs #Ravens on Sept. 5 — an AFC title game rematch. pic.twitter.com/w5sWxuxeAY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2024

