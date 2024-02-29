2024 NFL scouting combine Thursday: How to watch defensive linemen, linebackers
One of the NFL offseason's biggest events, and a vital cog in the draft evaluation machine, is here. A total of 321 invited NFL draft hopefuls will attempt to impress future employers with a dazzling display of skill and athleticism.
The action at the 2024 NFL scouting combine gets underway Thursday, the first day of on-field positional workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Defensive linemen and linebackers get the first chance to impress NFL teams.
Thursday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.
In total, 47 defensive linemen and 18 linebackers were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.
Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's NFL combine workouts:
What is the schedule for the 2024 NFL scouting combine?
Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers (3 p.m. ET start time)
Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m. ET start time)
Saturday: Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers (1 p.m. ET start time)
Sunday: Offensive linemen and special teams (1 p.m. ET start time)
How to watch NFL combine
NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.
Where is NFL combine?
The combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has hosted the pre-draft scouting event since 1987.
NFL combine tests
Players have the opportunity to take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, as well as drills specifically tailored for each position group.
Results will be posted on NFL.com.
Prospects at NFL combine Thursday
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Austin Booker, Kansas
Solomon Byrd, USC
DeWayne Carter, Duke
Nelson Ceaser, Houston
Myles Cole, Texas Tech
Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
Tyler Davis, Clemson
Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Jonah Elliss, Utah
Braden Fiske, Florida State
Gabe Hall, Baylor
Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
Marcus Harris, Auburn
Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Brennan Jackson, Washington State
McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas
Jordan Jefferson, LSU
Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Cedric Johnson, Mississippi
Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Logan Lee, Iowa
Zion Logue, Georgia
Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State
Braiden McGregor, Michigan
Byron Murphy II, Texas
Myles Murphy, North Carolina
Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
Chop Robinson, Penn State
Darius Robinson, Missouri
Justin Rogers, Auburn
Maason Smith, LSU
Javon Solomon, Troy
T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Fla.)
Xavier Thomas, Clemson
Bralen Trice, Washington
David Ugwoegbu, Houston
Jared Verse, Florida State
Eric Watts, Connecticut
Mekhi Wingo, LSU
LINEBACKERS
Michael Barrett, Michigan
JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Tatum Bethune, Florida State
Chris Braswell, Alabama
Aaron Casey, Indiana
Steele Chambers, Ohio State
Junior Colson, Michigan
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Kalen DeLoach, Florida State
Khalid Duke, Kansas State
Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Jaylan Ford, Texas
Easton Gibbs, Wyoming
Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
Jordan Magee, Temple
Darius Muasau, UCLA
Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
