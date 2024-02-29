2024 NFL scouting combine Thursday: How to watch defensive linemen, linebackers

One of the NFL offseason's biggest events, and a vital cog in the draft evaluation machine, is here. A total of 321 invited NFL draft hopefuls will attempt to impress future employers with a dazzling display of skill and athleticism.

The action at the 2024 NFL scouting combine gets underway Thursday, the first day of on-field positional workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Defensive linemen and linebackers get the first chance to impress NFL teams.

Thursday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.

In total, 47 defensive linemen and 18 linebackers were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's NFL combine workouts:

What is the schedule for the 2024 NFL scouting combine?

Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers (3 p.m. ET start time)

Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m. ET start time)

Saturday: Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers (1 p.m. ET start time)

Sunday: Offensive linemen and special teams (1 p.m. ET start time)

UCLA's Laiatu Latu is one of the top-rated edge rushers in the 2024 NFL draft class.

How to watch NFL combine

NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.

Where is NFL combine?

The combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has hosted the pre-draft scouting event since 1987.

NFL combine tests

Players have the opportunity to take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, as well as drills specifically tailored for each position group.

Results will be posted on NFL.com.

Prospects at NFL combine Thursday

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Austin Booker, Kansas

Solomon Byrd, USC

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Myles Cole, Texas Tech

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Jonah Elliss, Utah

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Gabe Hall, Baylor

Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Logan Lee, Iowa

Zion Logue, Georgia

Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

Chop Robinson, Penn State

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Justin Rogers, Auburn

Maason Smith, LSU

Javon Solomon, Troy

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Fla.)

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Bralen Trice, Washington

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Jared Verse, Florida State

Eric Watts, Connecticut

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

LINEBACKERS

Michael Barrett, Michigan

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Tatum Bethune, Florida State

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Aaron Casey, Indiana

Steele Chambers, Ohio State

Junior Colson, Michigan

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

Khalid Duke, Kansas State

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Jordan Magee, Temple

Darius Muasau, UCLA

Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

