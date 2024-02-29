Advertisement

2024 NFL scouting combine Thursday: How to watch defensive linemen, linebackers

Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
One of the NFL offseason's biggest events, and a vital cog in the draft evaluation machine, is here. A total of 321 invited NFL draft hopefuls will attempt to impress future employers with a dazzling display of skill and athleticism.

The action at the 2024 NFL scouting combine gets underway Thursday, the first day of on-field positional workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Defensive linemen and linebackers get the first chance to impress NFL teams.

Thursday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.

In total, 47 defensive linemen and 18 linebackers were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's NFL combine workouts:

What is the schedule for the 2024 NFL scouting combine?

  • Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers (3 p.m. ET start time)

  • Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m. ET start time)

  • Saturday: Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers (1 p.m. ET start time)

  • Sunday: Offensive linemen and special teams (1 p.m. ET start time)

UCLA's Laiatu Latu is one of the top-rated edge rushers in the 2024 NFL draft class.

How to watch NFL combine

NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.

Where is NFL combine?

The combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has hosted the pre-draft scouting event since 1987.

NFL combine tests

Players have the opportunity to take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, as well as drills specifically tailored for each position group.

Results will be posted on NFL.com.

Prospects at NFL combine Thursday

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

  • Austin Booker, Kansas

  • Solomon Byrd, USC

  • DeWayne Carter, Duke

  • Nelson Ceaser, Houston

  • Myles Cole, Texas Tech

  • Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

  • Tyler Davis, Clemson

  • Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

  • Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

  • Jonah Elliss, Utah

  • Braden Fiske, Florida State

  • Gabe Hall, Baylor

  • Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

  • Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

  • Marcus Harris, Auburn

  • Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

  • Adisa Isaac, Penn State

  • Brennan Jackson, Washington State

  • McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

  • Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

  • Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

  • Jordan Jefferson, LSU

  • Kris Jenkins, Michigan

  • Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

  • Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

  • Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

  • Laiatu Latu, UCLA

  • Logan Lee, Iowa

  • Zion Logue, Georgia

  • Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

  • Braiden McGregor, Michigan

  • Byron Murphy II, Texas

  • Myles Murphy, North Carolina

  • Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

  • Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

  • Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

  • Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

  • Chop Robinson, Penn State

  • Darius Robinson, Missouri

  • Justin Rogers, Auburn

  • Maason Smith, LSU

  • Javon Solomon, Troy

  • T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

  • Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Fla.)

  • Xavier Thomas, Clemson

  • Bralen Trice, Washington

  • David Ugwoegbu, Houston

  • Jared Verse, Florida State

  • Eric Watts, Connecticut

  • Mekhi Wingo, LSU

LINEBACKERS

  • Michael Barrett, Michigan

  • JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

  • Tatum Bethune, Florida State

  • Chris Braswell, Alabama

  • Aaron Casey, Indiana

  • Steele Chambers, Ohio State

  • Junior Colson, Michigan

  • Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

  • Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

  • Khalid Duke, Kansas State

  • Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

  • Jaylan Ford, Texas

  • Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

  • Cedric Gray, North Carolina

  • Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

  • Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

  • Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

  • Tyrice Knight, UTEP

  • Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

  • Jordan Magee, Temple

  • Darius Muasau, UCLA

  • Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

  • Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

  • Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

  • Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

  • Dallas Turner, Alabama

  • Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

  • Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

  • Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

  • Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

