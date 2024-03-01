2024 NFL scouting combine Friday: How to watch defensive backs and tight ends
The NFL scouting combine, a vital mechanism in the draft evaluation process, continues Friday when defensive backs and tight ends hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
More than 300 invited NFL draft hopefuls will attempt to impress future employers during the scouting combine.
Friday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.
In total, 58 defensive backs and 15 tight ends were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.
Here's everything you need to know for Friday's NFL combine workouts:
What is the schedule for the 2024 NFL scouting combine?
Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers
Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m. ET start time)
Saturday: Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers (1 p.m. ET start time)
Sunday: Offensive linemen and special teams (1 p.m. ET start time)
How to watch NFL combine
NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.
Where is NFL scouting combine?
The combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has hosted the pre-draft scouting event since 1987.
NFL combine tests
Players have the opportunity to take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, as well as drills specifically tailored for each position group.
Results will be posted on NFL.com.
Prospects at NFL combine Friday
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi
Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Cole Bishop, Utah
Beau Brade, Maryland
Millard Bradford, TCU
Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
Javon Bullard, Georgia
Calen Bullock, USC
Jaylon Carlies, Missouri
Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
Johnny Dixon, Penn State
Willie Drew, Virginia State
Renardo Green, Florida State
Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
Dominique Hampton, Washington
Myles Harden, South Dakota
Daequan Hardy, Penn State
Cam Hart, Notre Dame
Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Khyree Jackson, Oregon
DJ James, Auburn
Carlton Johnson, Fresno State
Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse
Elijah Jones, Boston College
Jarrian Jones, Florida State
Jaylen Key, Alabama
Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Fla.)
Kalen King, Penn State
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Patrick McMorris, Cal
Max Melton, Rutgers
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
Josh Newton, TCU
Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
Tyler Owens, Texas Tech
Andru Phillips, Kentucky
Deantre Prince, Mississippi
Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
Josh Proctor, Ohio State
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Christian Roland-Wallace, USC
Mike Sainristil, Michigan
Andre' Sam, LSU
Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
Tykee Smith, Georgia
Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
Tarheeb Still, Maryland
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
Ro Torrence, Arizona State
Sione Vaki, Utah
Josh Wallace, Michigan
Ryan Watts, Texas
Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Evan Williams, Oregon
James Williams, Miami (Fla.)
TIGHT ENDS
Erick All, Iowa
AJ Barner, Michigan
Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Devin Culp, Washington
Dallin Holker, Colorado State
Theo Johnson, Penn State
Trey Knox, South Carolina
Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
Tip Reiman, Illinois
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
Cade Stover, Ohio State
Jack Westover, Washington
Jared Wiley, TCU
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL combine 2024: Friday's top draft prospects, live stream, TV info