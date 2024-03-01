2024 NFL scouting combine Friday: How to watch defensive backs and tight ends

The NFL scouting combine, a vital mechanism in the draft evaluation process, continues Friday when defensive backs and tight ends hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

More than 300 invited NFL draft hopefuls will attempt to impress future employers during the scouting combine.

Friday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

In total, 58 defensive backs and 15 tight ends were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's NFL combine workouts:

What is the schedule for the 2024 NFL scouting combine?

Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m. ET start time)

Saturday: Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers (1 p.m. ET start time)

Sunday: Offensive linemen and special teams (1 p.m. ET start time)

How to watch NFL combine

NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.

Where is NFL scouting combine?

The combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has hosted the pre-draft scouting event since 1987.

NFL combine tests

Players have the opportunity to take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, as well as drills specifically tailored for each position group.

Results will be posted on NFL.com.

Prospects at NFL combine Friday

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is a projected first-round pick.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Cole Bishop, Utah

Beau Brade, Maryland

Millard Bradford, TCU

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Calen Bullock, USC

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Renardo Green, Florida State

Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

Dominique Hampton, Washington

Myles Harden, South Dakota

Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Khyree Jackson, Oregon

DJ James, Auburn

Carlton Johnson, Fresno State

Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse

Elijah Jones, Boston College

Jarrian Jones, Florida State

Jaylen Key, Alabama

Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Fla.)

Kalen King, Penn State

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Patrick McMorris, Cal

Max Melton, Rutgers

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Josh Newton, TCU

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Deantre Prince, Mississippi

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Andre' Sam, LSU

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Ro Torrence, Arizona State

Sione Vaki, Utah

Josh Wallace, Michigan

Ryan Watts, Texas

Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Evan Williams, Oregon

James Williams, Miami (Fla.)

TIGHT ENDS

Erick All, Iowa

AJ Barner, Michigan

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Devin Culp, Washington

Dallin Holker, Colorado State

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Trey Knox, South Carolina

Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

Tip Reiman, Illinois

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Cade Stover, Ohio State

Jack Westover, Washington

Jared Wiley, TCU

