Advertisement

2024 NFL scouting combine Friday: How to watch defensive backs and tight ends

Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The NFL scouting combine, a vital mechanism in the draft evaluation process, continues Friday when defensive backs and tight ends hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

More than 300 invited NFL draft hopefuls will attempt to impress future employers during the scouting combine.

Friday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

In total, 58 defensive backs and 15 tight ends were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's NFL combine workouts:

What is the schedule for the 2024 NFL scouting combine?

  • Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers

  • Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m. ET start time)

  • Saturday: Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers (1 p.m. ET start time)

  • Sunday: Offensive linemen and special teams (1 p.m. ET start time)

How to watch NFL combine

NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.

Where is NFL scouting combine?

The combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has hosted the pre-draft scouting event since 1987.

NFL combine tests

Players have the opportunity to take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, as well as drills specifically tailored for each position group.

Results will be posted on NFL.com.

Prospects at NFL combine Friday

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is a projected first-round pick.
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is a projected first-round pick.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

  • Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

  • Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi

  • Terrion Arnold, Alabama

  • Cole Bishop, Utah

  • Beau Brade, Maryland

  • Millard Bradford, TCU

  • Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

  • Javon Bullard, Georgia

  • Calen Bullock, USC

  • Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

  • Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

  • Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State

  • Cooper DeJean, Iowa

  • M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

  • Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

  • Johnny Dixon, Penn State

  • Willie Drew, Virginia State

  • Renardo Green, Florida State

  • Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

  • Dominique Hampton, Washington

  • Myles Harden, South Dakota

  • Daequan Hardy, Penn State

  • Cam Hart, Notre Dame

  • Jaden Hicks, Washington State

  • Khyree Jackson, Oregon

  • DJ James, Auburn

  • Carlton Johnson, Fresno State

  • Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse

  • Elijah Jones, Boston College

  • Jarrian Jones, Florida State

  • Jaylen Key, Alabama

  • Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Fla.)

  • Kalen King, Penn State

  • Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

  • Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

  • Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

  • Patrick McMorris, Cal

  • Max Melton, Rutgers

  • Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

  • Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

  • Josh Newton, TCU

  • Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

  • Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

  • Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

  • Andru Phillips, Kentucky

  • Deantre Prince, Mississippi

  • Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

  • Josh Proctor, Ohio State

  • Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

  • Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

  • Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

  • Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

  • Mike Sainristil, Michigan

  • Andre' Sam, LSU

  • Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

  • Tykee Smith, Georgia

  • Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

  • Tarheeb Still, Maryland

  • T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

  • Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

  • Ro Torrence, Arizona State

  • Sione Vaki, Utah

  • Josh Wallace, Michigan

  • Ryan Watts, Texas

  • Nate Wiggins, Clemson

  • Evan Williams, Oregon

  • James Williams, Miami (Fla.)

TIGHT ENDS

  • Erick All, Iowa

  • AJ Barner, Michigan

  • Jaheim Bell, Florida State

  • Brock Bowers, Georgia

  • Devin Culp, Washington

  • Dallin Holker, Colorado State

  • Theo Johnson, Penn State

  • Trey Knox, South Carolina

  • Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

  • Tip Reiman, Illinois

  • Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

  • Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

  • Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

  • Cade Stover, Ohio State

  • Jack Westover, Washington

  • Jared Wiley, TCU

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL combine 2024: Friday's top draft prospects, live stream, TV info