2024 NFL Schedule: Vikings to play Jets in London on Oct. 6

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Minnesota Vikings will travel to London, England, to face the New York Jets on October 6. This will be the team’s fourth game in London in the last 12 seasons.

The game will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to the English Premier League team of the same name. The stadium has hosted the Vikings before. Back in 2022, the Vikings played the New Orleans Saints in front of 60,039 fans as they went on to win 28-25.

That win was the Vikings’ third in London, and the team is undefeated heading into this year’s game against the Jets.

This game will also likely mark the first of which Aaron Rodgers faces off against his former NFC North rival since being traded to the New York Jets. It will be a big game atmosphere without those added stakes, which may also determine how early we see J.J. McCarthy starting for the Vikings with such a high-profile game early in the calendar.

The remainder of the 2024 Vikings schedule is set to be officially released at 8 P.M. EST/7 P.M. CST on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire