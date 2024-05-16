Advertisement

2024 NFL schedule release takeaways: Biggest SNF matchups; Jets, Chiefs and Cowboys get 6 prime-time games

david k. li
·3 min read

Titanic clashes between pro football's biggest names highlight prime offerings set for this season's "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, officials said Wednesday.

While the opponents each NFL team will face have been known since the end of the regular season, dates and times for almost all of those contests were not announced until Wednesday night.

NBC's Sunday prime-time lineup kicks off Sept. 8, when the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff square off in a matchup of quarterbacks who were traded for each other in a 2021 deal that has benefited both sides.

The following Sunday night, Sept. 15, features the Chicago Bears' No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, taking on the Houston Texas and last season's rookie of the year, quarterback C.J. Stroud.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed nearly all of 2023 with a Week 1 injury, is set to make his first "Sunday Night Football" appearance in Jets green when his team visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20.

Gang Green will make another "SNF" showing Nov. 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com