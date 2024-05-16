2024 NFL schedule release takeaways: Biggest SNF matchups; Jets, Chiefs and Cowboys get 6 prime-time games

Titanic clashes between pro football's biggest names highlight prime offerings set for this season's "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, officials said Wednesday.

While the opponents each NFL team will face have been known since the end of the regular season, dates and times for almost all of those contests were not announced until Wednesday night.

NBC's Sunday prime-time lineup kicks off Sept. 8, when the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff square off in a matchup of quarterbacks who were traded for each other in a 2021 deal that has benefited both sides.

The following Sunday night, Sept. 15, features the Chicago Bears' No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, taking on the Houston Texas and last season's rookie of the year, quarterback C.J. Stroud.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed nearly all of 2023 with a Week 1 injury, is set to make his first "Sunday Night Football" appearance in Jets green when his team visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20.

Gang Green will make another "SNF" showing Nov. 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! 📆



The FULL Sunday Night Football schedule is here! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jbwvJwklN0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 16, 2024

Other key takeaways

Best schedule releases

Every year teams get more and more creative with releasing full schedules. Here are some of the best announcements:

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

Back on Broadway with some help from a friend 🤣



2024 Titans Schedule Release presented by @shift4



📺: 2024 NFL Schedule release on @nflnetwork & ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/n4EN6DmC6t — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 16, 2024

The NFL’s fastest schedule release, brought to you by the NFL’s fastest team. 😎 pic.twitter.com/5jHcUUwLAc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 16, 2024

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com