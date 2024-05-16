2024 NFL schedule release: See Cincinnati Bengals game-by-game, final record predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals seemingly caught a break in three of their first four games on the 2024 schedule, facing New England, Washington and Carolina − teams that combined to win just 10 games in 2023. Can it help the Bengals overcome their trend of slow starts?

It's not all easy out of the gate, however, with the Bengals' marquee regular-season game coming in Week 2 on the road vs. defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Here is our early game-by-game prediction for the Bengals following Wednesday's schedule release:

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

The Bengals’ overhauled interior defensive line should create problems for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, assuming the Patriots’ first-round pick wins the starting job. Look for Cincinnati’s offense to get off to its usual slow start, but the Bengals will win a close game at home against an inferior opponent.

Season record: 1-0.

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow's Bengals will be making their fourth trip to Arrowhead Stadium in the past four seasons when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending world champions in Week 2.

This will be the Bengals’ fourth trip to Arrowhead in the last four seasons, and it’ll be a huge opportunity for Joe Burrow and Co. to make an early statement to the NFL that they’re ready to contend again in the AFC. It’s a matchup that should force Bengals coach Zac Taylor to dial up the intensity in training camp, but don’t count on that. You’ll see the take-it-easy approach to training camp impact the Bengals in this game, and they’ll leave Arrowhead disappointed for the third straight season.

Season record: 1-1

Week 3: Bengals vs. Washington Commanders

Paycor Stadium will be rockin’ for Monday Night Football. The Bengals also played at home on Monday night in Week 3 last season, a less-than-sharp, 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Like last season, the Bengals offense will still be trying to get revved up. The Commanders’ defense is expected to be improved under new head coach Dan Quinn, but the Bengals will find a way to grind out another early season primetime home victory.

Season record: 2-1

Week 4: Bengals at Carolina Panthers

Tricky game for the Bengals on a short week. Carolina isn’t expected to be good, but a young Panthers team will see this as a winnable game. Remember the Bengals’ Week 4 road disaster against middling Tennessee last season? The Bengals are 1-3 all-time in Charlotte. This will be closer than it probably should be, but Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connect on some key plays down the stretch to lift the Bengals.

Season record: 3-1

Week 5: Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals will be facing the Baltimore Ravens with a new featured running back in Derrick Henry, who had a big game against the Bengals last season in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Let AFC North revenge tour begin. The Bengals’ offense should be fully ready to take on the defending division champion Ravens. It’ll be Burrow’s first game against the Ravens since he suffered the season-ending wrist injury in Baltimore in Week 11, fueling the Bengals in their first division game. The Ravens signed Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, who ran all over the Bengals in that embarrassing loss at Tennessee last year. But the Bengals signed veteran defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins and drafted run-stuffing defensive tackles Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson on Day 2 of the draft for games like this, and they’ll help Cincinnati win.

Season record: 4-1

Week 6: Bengals at New York Giants

Sunday Night Football coming off a big win against Baltimore. The Bengals have won only one of their last 16 primetime road games dating to 2013, and Cincinnati has never beaten the Giants in the Meadowlands (0-4). Mark it down as a loss.

Season record: 4-2

Week 7: Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Prepare for the same ol’ storyline: Neither Burrow, the Ohio native, nor Taylor have defeated the Browns in Cleveland. And prepare for the storyline to continue. The core of the Browns’ defense remains intact, a group that’s held the Bengals to 16 total points the last two games Ohio’s teams have played in Cleveland.

Season record: 4-3

Week 8: Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Both solid teams looking to bounce back after falling short of expectations in 2023. Let’s hope this nationally televised game doesn’t end in a tie, like two of the last four matchups in the all-time series have. It won’t. The Bengals will be ticked coming off the Cleveland loss, and Cincinnati historically has Philadelphia’s number. The Eagles have never won in Cincinnati (0-4-1).

Season record: 5-3

Week 9: Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders are hoping to overpower teams with the two tight-end set of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, the former CovCath standout. Wouldn't that be something if Mayer came home and had a big day against the Bengals, who passed on him in the 2023 draft? This is where bringing back a veteran presence at safety should help the Bengals. Vonn Bell and Geno Stone should take away the middle of the field and the Bengals will win.

Season record: 6-3

Week 10: Bengals at Ravens

Burrow will be locked in during his first game back in Baltimore since the injury. But no one said the Bengals' AFC North revenge tour was going to be easy, and this has all the makings of − surprise! − another Bengals primetime road loss on Thursday Night Football.

Season record: 6-4

Week 11: Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers

This will be Cincinnati's first trip to SoFi Stadium since the Super Bowl loss, and the result will be different this time. No way Burrow loses to Jim Harbaugh.

Season record: 7-4

Week 13: Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals have been really good coming off the bye week the last three seasons. Their performance in San Francisco last season was one of their most impressive victories during Taylor's tenure. A rested Burrow is a dangerous Burrow, and expect the Bengals to win their fourth straight post-bye week game.

Season record: 8-4

Week 14: Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

The type of game Bengals fans dread: Primetime away from Paycor Stadium against a team with an elite pass rusher. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will exploit the Bengals' shaky interior offensive line and be in Burrow's face all night on Monday Night Football. Mark it down as yet another primetime road loss for the Bengals.

Season record: 8-5

Week 15: Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Good storylines going into this game with former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in his first season as Titans coach. Receiver Tyler Boyd also will face his former team for the first time. Expect an exciting game with lots of passing, but the Bengals are just better.

Season record: 9-5

Week 16: Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

The Browns very well could be on their backup quarterback by this time, but their defense and running game will be humming. The Browns are just a tougher team, and the tougher team wins a late-season, Thursday Night Football game with big playoff implications.

Season record: 9-6

Week 17: Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

Who will be the Broncos' quarterback by now? Who cares. Bengals win easy and clinch a playoff berth.

Season record: 10-6

Week 18: Bengals at Steelers

Will the Bengals look to rest their starters for the playoffs? Or will they be playing for a higher seed? Let's say they'll be going for a higher seed and Burrow starts. He's 2-1 in his career in Pittsburgh. Bengals win to complete their first season sweep of Pittsburgh since 2021.

Season record: 11-6

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL schedule release: See Cincinnati Bengals game-by-game predictions