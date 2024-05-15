2024 NFL schedule release: Falcons to host Steelers for home opener, sources say

NFL will release the full 2024 schedule on Wednesday night. Channel 2 Action News has learned who the Atlanta Falcons will play in Week 1.

Multiple league sources have confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that the Falcons will host the Steelers at home for new head coach Raheem Morris’ first game.

The game will mark Arthur Smith’s return to Atlanta. The Steelers hired the former Atlanta head coach as their new offensive coordinator after Atlanta fired him earlier this year.

The rest of the schedule is expected to drop sometime Wednesday night. While the full schedule order isn’t out yet, we do know the other teams that the Falcons will face this upcoming season.

Atlanta will host NFC South divisional matchups against Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

On the road, the Falcons will travel to Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay along with trips to play Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Kirk Cousins’ former team the Minnesota Vikings.

