2024 NFL schedule release: Colts won’t play an International game

The NFL won’t release the full 2024 schedule until Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM ET, but over the last few days, they have shared what a few of the marquee matchups this season are going to be.

The latest nugget that the NFL shared is their full slate of international games, which this season. will not include the Indianapolis Colts.

Below are the five international games for the upcoming season:

Week 1: Green Bay vs. Philadelphia (Sau Paulo, Brazil)

Week 5: New York Jets vs. Minnesota (London, England)

Week 6: Jacksonville vs. Chicago (London, England)

Week 7: Jacksonville vs. New England (London, England)

Week 10: New York Giants vs. Carolina (Munich, Germany)

The Colts have played only two games internationally with the most recent coming last season in Germany. The Colts would go on to win that matchup 10-6.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin really enjoyed the experience and was hoping that the Colts would get the opportunity to play overseas once again.

I hope we play overseas again. Germany was lit 🔥 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) May 14, 2024

Of the schedule leaks that have happened so far, none of them specifically include the Colts. However, we do know that they won’t be facing the Jets or Packers in Week 1, nor the Bills or Dolphins in Week 2, and won’t be playing internationally.

According to Sharp Football, the Colts have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule this upcoming season, based on their opponents’ projected win totals from oddsmakers.

Here is a look at the Colts’ home and road opponents this season:

Home

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears

Away

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire