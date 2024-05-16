2024 NFL schedule release: Here’s when the Cincinnati Bengals will play

The NFL has released the full schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2024 season.

Going into Wednesday night, the NFL had already announced the Bengals will play the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium September 15 in Week 2. That game will air at 4:25 p.m. on WHIO-TV. Additionally, the Bengals avoided any overseas trips, with all the NFL International Games announced Wednesday morning.

The Bengals will open the season Week 1 paying the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. You can catch this game LIVE on WHIO-TV.

The team’s bye week falls on Week 12.

AFC North Matchups:

Cincinnati will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 at Cleveland Browns Stadium and Week 16 for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup at home.

The defending AFC North champs Baltimore Ravens come to Paycor Stadium Week 5 at 1 p.m. on WHIO-TV. The Bengals will travel to Baltimore to face off again in Week 10.

The Bengals’ two matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers are set for Week 13 at home and Week 14 away.

Here’s the team’s full schedule:

