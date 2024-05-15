2024 NFL schedule leak: Raiders at Chiefs Friday after Thanksgiving

If you have Amazon Prime, or happen to be in Kansas City in late November, you will get to see the Raiders face the Chiefs on Black Friday. This according to a schedule leak ahead of the full release Wednesday night.

The NFL will once again have a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video: It will be the #Raiders traveling to Kansas City for a matchup vs. the #Chiefs. https://t.co/EVkx84SN3D pic.twitter.com/wttllFIPvS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2024

The Raiders will travel to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on Friday, November 29th for a Black Friday Game. In what is hopefully getting ahead of the worst weather in Kansas City (typically December).

Last year the Raiders faced the Chiefs in late November, THEN traveled to Arrowhead on Christmas Day. A game they won. And the last loss the Chiefs had as they went on to win the Super Bowl.

This is the first leak of the Raiders schedule. The exact time of the game is not yet known, so , though is is an Amazon Prime game, we can’t yet say if it’s technically a prime *time* game.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire