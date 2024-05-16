2024 NFL schedule - Fitz's Four to Watch

- 2024 NFL schedule - Fitz's Four to WatchWith the NFL schedule now official, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the quartet of games that he’s most excited to see - including a Super Bowl rematch, a pair of brothers reunited and a pair of former teammates now get to face their other former teams.1:50Now PlayingPaused
- With no star QB, are the Raiders wasting Davante Adams? | Zero Blitz<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson and NFL writer Frank Schwab discuss the Raiders’ dilemma at QB, including how this could impact some of the team’s star players. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:15Now PlayingPaused
- Will the Giants regret passing on a QB? | Zero Blitz<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson and NFL writer Frank Schwab discuss the potential ramifications of the Giants' choice to forgo selecting a quarterback in the 2024 draft. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:56Now PlayingPaused
- Two traded players who'll leave biggest impacts on '24 season 'NFL Total Access'In a segment on "NFL Total Access", NFL Network's Marc Ross explains why he thinks Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Digs and Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed will be the two traded players who'll leave the biggest impacts on the 2024 NFL season.1:34Now PlayingPaused
- 49ers Talk: How does defensive line bounce back this season?On "49ers Talk," Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan break down San Francisco's defensive-front struggles and discuss how the 2024 NFL season should be a marked improvement.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/defensive-line-2024-nfl-season-podcast-videos/1732055/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">49ers Talk: How does defensive line bounce back this season?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:41Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NFL Schedule: 49ers have six prime-time gamesThe San Francisco 49ers will play six prime-time games this season following the announcement of the 2024 NFL schedule.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-nfl-schedule-videos/1735387/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 NFL Schedule: 49ers have six prime-time games</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:07Now PlayingPaused
- NFL announces slate of 2024 international gamesThe NFL announced the schedule of the 2024 international games. London, Munich and Sao Paulo will be the three cities to host the league.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/nfl-2024-international-games/613211/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">NFL announces slate of 2024 international games</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:53Now PlayingPaused
2024 NFL schedule - Fitz's Four to Watch
With the NFL schedule now official, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the quartet of games that he’s most excited to see - including a Super Bowl rematch, a pair of brothers reunited and a pair of former teammates now get to face their other former teams.
Video Transcript
The 2024 NFL schedule has been released and that means it's time for Fitz is four, the four games.
I'm most excited about this season in at number four.
I love J and that means week five, we get the matchup of Buffalo going to Houston.
What's the early season look like with no Stephan Diggs as part of the Bills and what's it look like for the Texans?
Have the Texans eclipsed Buffalo in the hierarchy of the AFC.
The storylines are everywhere in at number three, keeping the theme of revenge and drama.
Atlanta going to Minnesota in week 14.
That means we get to see Captain Kirk versus jj mccarthy.
What's it gonna look like late in the season?
Has Kirk recovered?
Was he everything the falcons thought he should be?
Was Michael Pennix Junior.
Now the quarterback, what's JJ mccarthy look like they're all linked together and I can't wait for it in at number two in a game that frankly should have been on Thanksgiving instead we get a week 12 match up Baltimore taking on the Chargers.
Look, I just want to see the Harbaughs.
I wanted to see what Thanksgiving looked like when they argue at the table.
But the competitive nature of those two brothers going at each other in a late season matchup, that will be all about where they are.
Have the Chargers been able to finally live up to what everyone thinks of them everywhere are the, are the Ravens ready to take down the Chiefs?
But most importantly, brotherly love.
How's it gonna look from the sidelines?
I'm in for it and of course the matchup of the year, easy Super bowl rematch, Kansas City at San Francisco every single year.
We're gonna talk about what happened last year.
What could have been for San Francisco?
What they couldn't get done?
And as the Chiefs continue their dominance, the question is, will there be something there that can make everybody start to feel like maybe there are cracks in the armor for the Chiefs who have seven stand-alone games this year alone.
They better be good because we're gonna see a bunch of them.
Those are the four best games.