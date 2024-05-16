2024 NFL schedule: Bills open as Week 1 favorites vs. the Cardinals

The 2024 schedule for the Buffalo Bills is now live.

Following the NFL releasing every team’s upcoming slate, odds are now live too.

BetMGM has Buffalo opening up as a seven-point, touchdown favorite in their season opener. That game will feature the Arizona Cardinals heading to Orchard Park.

Based on last year, that comes as little surprise.

The Bills had an 11-6 overall record in 2023. That helped them lock in their fourth-straight AFC East title.

Speaking of four, the Cards had a 4-13 record last season. That helped them lock in the No. 4 overall pick at the 2024 NFL draft which ended up being wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

All in all… yes, Buffalo is the clear favorite here.

In addition to the spread, the over/under has opened at 48. The moneyline sits at Bills (-355) and Cardinals (+280).

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire