NFL Pro Bowl Games: Highlights from OU football alums Baker Mayfield, CeeDee Lamb & more

The best players in the NFL traveled to Orlando, Florida, for the Pro Bowl Games.

The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition began with a skills showdown on Thursday and culminated on Sunday with a flag football game.

Seven former OU players received a Pro Bowl selection. The lone AFC representative was Denver return specialist Marvin Mims.

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Kansas City offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, Philadelphia offensive lineman Lane Johnson, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, San Francisco offensive lineman Trent Williams and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield represented the NFC.

Here are some highlights from former Sooners in the Pro Bowl Games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws as Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) watches during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Baker Mayfield wins Precision Passing Challenge

Mayfield emerged victorious in the Precision Passing Challenge on Thursday.

Participants were given 10 throws to hit a series of targets, some moving and some stationary, with values attached to them that ranged from 1-5 points. They could also earn 10 points by dropping a pass into a bucket that was 60 yards away.

After scoring 24 points in the opening round, which featured six participants, Mayfield advanced to a finals matchup with Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud and earned a 9-8 win to secure the title.

Baker Mayfield took down CJ Stroud in the Precision Passing final 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4Ybq8vKYwI — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 2, 2024

Mayfield spent five seasons with OU from 2013-17. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors twice, in 2015 and 2017.

Marvin Mims ties for second in High Stakes Challenge

Mims tied for the second-most caught balls in the High Stakes Challenge on Thursday.

Starting off with two footballs in hand, participants were tasked with catching a ball from a Jugs machine. If a player succeeded, he would advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional ball until he eventually dropped one.

Mims secured five balls before he dropped the sixth one. Pittsburgh's Miles Killebrew ultimately won the challenge with six caught balls.

Marvin Mims Jr. making it look easy



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/aVAuud0hDC — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

Mims spent three seasons with OU from 2020-22. The standout wide receiver earned an All-Big 12 second team selection in 2020 and an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2022.

Jalen Hurts throw touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in Pro Bowl Championship

Hurts connected with Lamb for a 26-yard touchdown during the first quarter of Sunday's flag football game.

It was a throwback moment for the quarterback-receiver duo, which played together at OU in 2019.

Hurts threw for 3,581 yards and 32 touchdowns that season, while Lamb caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Sooners went 12-2 (8-1 Big 12) and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

CeeDee Lamb completes hat trick with touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield

Another former OU quarterback-receiver duo reunited in the end zone during the Pro Bowl's flag football game on Sunday.

Mayfield connected on a three-yard touchdown pass to Lamb in the third quarter. It marked the third touchdown reception of the day for Lamb.

Mayfield and Lamb played alongside each other at OU in 2017. Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns that season, while Lamb caught 46 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.

