2024 NFL playoff picture: Everything you need to know ahead of AFC, NFC championships

The 2024 NFL playoffs are down to four teams with a chance at a championship in Super Bowl LVIII.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are aiming to secure their first Super Bowl appearance in 10 years by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl three times in the previous four seasons. This highly anticipated game will showcase two of the NFL's most impressive MVP quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson is the frontrunner for his second MVP award this year. However, to reach his first Super Bowl, Jackson will need to over come the formidable two-time MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers have a history of being in the NFC title game. The 49ers will be playing in the conference championship game for the third year in a row and make their 19th overall appearance, an NFL record. The 49ers will face the Detroit Lions, who are making their first appearance in the conference championship since the 1992 NFL playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL playoffs conference championship round.

NFL playoffs odds: conference championship round lines

Odds via BetMGM as of Friday.

AFC conference championship: No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-200); Chiefs (+165)

Over/under: 44.5

NFC conference championship: No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers (-7)

Moneyline: 49ers (-350); Lions (+275)

Over/under: 51.5

Remaining NFL playoff schedule:

Conference Championships:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 28

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 28

Super Bowl LVIII:

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11

NFL conference championship round: TV channel and how to watch

AFC championship: Chiefs at Ravens

When: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/Noon PT

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+, Fubo TV

NFC championship: Lions at 49ers

When: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports app, NFL+, FuboTV

