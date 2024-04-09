2024 NFL mock draft: Surprise picks highlight new 1st-round projection

With just weeks left before the 2024 NFL draft, the rumor mill is churning at full tilt, disseminating truths and otherwise into the draft ecosphere. This maelstrom of gossip may just be for the public’s benefit, but some of it may look to sway teams on prospects that their competitors seek to vulture.

Teams are also taking visits from the top prospects, which may be a smokescreen in itself. A visit or lack thereof does not denote likelihood of a draft position. Just ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who did not take a Top-30 visit to One Buc Place last year.

Here’s our updated take on how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft could turn out:

*projected trade

