2024 NFL mock draft: Saints add a surprising wide receiver at No. 14
The New Orleans Saints need a lot in the 2024 NFL draft. While it may seem like the Saints are sure to draft an offensive or defensive lineman, you never know what can happen in the draft. The Saints also seem to be losing Michael Thomas in an offense that is already questionable. What would it look like if the Saints went after a wide receiver at 14 instead of the normal options?
A name to keep an eye on as a riser in the pre-draft process in Troy Franklin out of Oregon. The 6-foot-3 receiver is a player that had his breakout season at just 19 years old and continued to dominate the game at just 20 years old, accumulating almost 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He should have a nice speed at the combine to go along with his sure hands and tall (yet slender) frame. Adding him to the offense would give the Saints a bigger-bodied and reliable weapon that can also take the top off of a defense. He isn’t a one-to-one replacement for Thomas, but would still give the Saints another playmaker in the offense. Other names to watch at this spot would be Keon Coleman, Brian Thomas Jr. and Devontez Walker. What Franklin offers over the others at this spot is consistent and proven production, his speed and reliable hands.
Here’s how the full 32 picks in the first round played out in our mock draft: