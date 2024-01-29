2024 NFL mock draft: Saints add a surprising wide receiver at No. 14

The New Orleans Saints need a lot in the 2024 NFL draft. While it may seem like the Saints are sure to draft an offensive or defensive lineman, you never know what can happen in the draft. The Saints also seem to be losing Michael Thomas in an offense that is already questionable. What would it look like if the Saints went after a wide receiver at 14 instead of the normal options?

A name to keep an eye on as a riser in the pre-draft process in Troy Franklin out of Oregon. The 6-foot-3 receiver is a player that had his breakout season at just 19 years old and continued to dominate the game at just 20 years old, accumulating almost 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He should have a nice speed at the combine to go along with his sure hands and tall (yet slender) frame. Adding him to the offense would give the Saints a bigger-bodied and reliable weapon that can also take the top off of a defense. He isn’t a one-to-one replacement for Thomas, but would still give the Saints another playmaker in the offense. Other names to watch at this spot would be Keon Coleman, Brian Thomas Jr. and Devontez Walker. What Franklin offers over the others at this spot is consistent and proven production, his speed and reliable hands.

Here’s how the full 32 picks in the first round played out in our mock draft:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 02: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws a touchdown pass against the Tulane Green Wave in the second quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 18: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels passes the ball during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 04: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to facing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals: LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) points a finger to the sky after a successful catch during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) reacts after a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) signals for a first down after catching a pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) looks on during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears: LT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 14: Joe Alt #76 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on against the USC Trojans during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a 22 yard touchdown in the third quarter against Abraham Camara #14 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (4) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 23: Dallas Turner #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after tackling Jordan Watkins #11 of the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks throws the football in the second half of their game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Lydia Ely/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin hauls in a pass as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after breaking up a pass to South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Oct 1, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) reacts to losing the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 9, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) battles against San Diego State Aztecs tight end Mark Redman (81) during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals: RT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 25: Terrion Arnold #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after intercepting the final pass of the game in their 27-24 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins: RT JC Latham, Alabama

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman JC Latham (65) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Oct 21, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Army Black Knights defensive back Cameron Jones (10) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates after a play during the second quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) in the first quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers: LT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bralen Trice (8) celebrates a safety against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Oct 28, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) warms up during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) warms up before the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

SOUTH BEND, IN – SEPTEMBER 11: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Toledo Rockets makes a fumble recovery during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 11, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs: DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers: RT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire