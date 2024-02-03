2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Opinions mixed over Patriots’ No. 3 pick

No current pick in the 2024 NFL draft has people more divided than the New England Patriots at No.3 in the first round.

The Patriots clearly need a quarterback to help take the franchise in an entirely different direction than it was headed with Mac Jones under center. However, they could also use an elite weapon at receiver and a high-end offensive tackle.

That puts New England in a unique situation where they could either make a selection at No. 3 or possibly even trade to accumulate more draft assets to help fix the flailing roster.

The only thing certain is the fact that nothing is certain when it comes to the Patriots. Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh will be handling the personnel decisions with Bill Belichick no longer with the team. How will they approach things without the hoodie-wearing overseer peering over their shoulders?

Here’s this week’s roundup of mock drafts for the Patriots:

NBC Sports Boston

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry has the Patriots trading back with the Atlanta Falcons and taking the second-best receiver on the draft board.

TRADE! Round 1, Pick No. 8: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Odunze isn’t Marvin Harrison Jr. But he isn’t all that far off from the consensus No. 1 receiver in the class. He has enough size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and athleticism to play on the boundary. He has the route-running ability to separate, and he possesses extremely dependable hands. He has the physicality and want-to to play in the slot if the Patriots wanted to take advantage of his size inside. This would be a home run selection for a team that has been bereft of high-end receiving talent in recent years. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has written that Odunze’s well-rounded game reminds him of Larry Fitzgerald when the Hall of Fame wideout was coming out of Pitt.

NFL.com

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm has the Patriots addressing the most important position on the roster right out of the gates.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

If there’s a lesson I’ve learned over the years, it’s that wherever you have quarterbacks going in your February mock drafts, there’s a darned good chance they’ll end up going higher than that come April. So let’s just skip that step and give the Patriots a style of quarterback they’ve never really had. I can’t wait to see an NFL offense built around Daniels’ talents.

CBS Sports

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Patriots moving on from the Mac Jones era and entering a new era with a rookie signal-caller.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC. I know quarterback-quarterback-quarterback doesn’t happen often at the start of a draft, but these are all quarterback-needy clubs and these are high-caliber prospects.

The Athletic

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Athletic’s Diante Lee has the Patriots refusing to pass on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s otherworldly potential at the receiver position.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Harrison would be the most talented Patriots receiver since Randy Moss and the most valuable offensive draft pick for this franchise since Rob Gronkowski almost 15 years ago. Harrison isn’t just a matchup problem on jump balls, he has the route tree and the yards-after-catch potential you can build an entire passing game around. New England needs a quarterback and has expressed a desire to bring one in, but I can’t imagine anyone in that building believing Michael Penix Jr. or Jayden Daniels is worth the third pick — particularly when a talent like Harrison is available. There would be some merit to trading this pick to a QB-desperate team.

Pro Football Network

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Pro Football Network’s Joe Broback has the Patriots eyeing a tackle to help fortify the offensive front.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The debate about the third-best QB will rage on, and the New England Patriots are in a tough spot if they don’t like their options. It’s obvious that two quarterbacks stand out from the rest in this class, and Jerod Mayo must decide if he likes a third enough to take him here. If not, New England has multiple options. Drafting Joe Alt with this pick might not spark much enthusiasm from the fan base, but it’s the right move. Unless Mayo and his staff see something in Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., or another passer, trading back or addressing other needs will be prioritized. Alt gives New England a massive tackle who can make their future QB — whoever that is — better.

Draft Network

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Draft Network’s Justin Melo has the Patriots pairing their new head coach with a new quarterback.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo recently spoke of the importance of drafting an elite player at a premium position with the third overall pick. Mayo isn’t going to tie his tenure to Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. Jayden Daniels was the most improved quarterback in all of college football this season.

USA Today

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today’s Nate Davis has the Patriots taking a quarterback when one of the highest projected players falls to them in the draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Well, Bill Belichick didn’t leave them empty-handed, this selection the highest the Pats have had since taking QB Drew Bledsoe No. 1 overall in 1993. Like Chicago, feels like New England should move on from a quarterback taken in Round 1 just three years ago – and it appears like a much more clear-cut decision, even if the deck definitely seemed stacked against Mac Jones at times. Maye’s passing production dipped from 2022 to 2023, but his size (6-4, 229), arm and mobility are doubtless going to draw (unfair) comparisons to Josh Allen … which might even influence New England’s regime just a tad given what the Buffalo star has put the Patriots through in recent years.

Draft Wire

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy has New England shaking things up offensively after moving on from coach Bill Belichick.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

New England has to shake things up after the head coaching change and no player has the upside of Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

The Ringer

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly has the Patriots adding a new quarterback to help keep up in the AFC East.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Mac Jones era seems to be over in New England, and Bailey Zappe is just not a starting-caliber passer. Jerod Mayo should have a solid defense to work with in his first season as the Patriots’ new head coach, but until he gets the quarterback situation figured out, this team could struggle to compete in the AFC East. Daniels brings an electric skill set to this offense, boasting an accurate deep ball and the ability to make big plays with his legs. He gives the Patriots offense a higher floor and a much higher ceiling in 2024.

Sporting News

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer has the Chicago Bears taking Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 1 overall and paving the way for the Patriots to get their quarterback.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

The Patriots have already waved the white flag on Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, neither of whom worked out at all as a pocket passer. Here they can go for the much bigger arm and athletic upside of Maye, who is a better version of Howell, his Tar Heels predecessor.

The 33rd Team

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay has the Patriots going with a dual-threat option under center to reboot their offense.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Third overall feels a bit early for Jayden Daniels. Still, the New England Patriots are desperate for a franchise quarterback, and Daniels grew up before our eyes at an extraordinary rate this season at LSU. Daniels’ dual-threat ability instantly improves New England’s ceiling on offense and makes its lack of supporting cast depth less of an issue.

247 Sports

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

247 Sports’ Brad Crawford has the Patriots keeping it simple and selecting their Mac Jones replacement.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Where do new coach Jerod Mayo and the Patriots look at No. 3 overall? With positive early returns on former first-rounder Mac Jones deteriorating, most are expecting New England to go with a quarterback in this spot — either LSU’s Daniels or UNC’s Drake Maye depending on which player is available. Maye was one of the career record-holders for the Tar Heels after throwing for more than 8,000 yards and finishing with 63 touchdown passes. He is a sure-fire, top-5 pick. Maye checks all the NFL boxes in terms of size, arm strength and ability.

Patriots Wire

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Patriots Wire’s Jordy McElroy has the Patriots trading back with the Atlanta Falcons and drafting their best tight end since Rob Gronkowski.

TRADE! Round 1, Pick No. 8: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Offensive line is obviously a big need, but at this point, the best available player on the board was Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who would be a major upgrade to New England’s moribund offense. This is basically a two-for-one special with Bowers being a high-end receiver in a tight end’s body.

