2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Way-too-early predictions for Colts

Wait. You thought the mock drafts were over? Think again!

In all honesty, this will be the last time for a very long time that we’ll be discussing the 2024 NFL draft. The 2023 class just arrived, and the Colts are focused on bringing them up to speed at the NFL level.

So, we figured it would simply be easier to gather together all of the way-too-early 2024 mock drafts in one piece.

What the Colts will be doing in 2024 is obviously a mystery. They were the AFC South favorites like eight months ago and wound up holding the No. 4 overall pick when the 2022 season was completed. But that’s what makes this fun.

Here’s a quick roundup of the expert predictions for the Colts in the 2024 NFL draft:

Touchdown Wire

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 overall: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

ESPN

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 overall: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (projected trade down with Washington)

The Colts have used picks on the tight end position in three straight drafts, but Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods and Will Mallory don’t match Bowers’ talent. The only knock on him is his 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame is a little undersized for the position. But he’s a reliable pass-catcher who has 119 catches, 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two years. Bowers is tough to stop after the catch, too. He averaged more than 8 yards after the catch per reception last season. Indy can plug him right in and let him produce with Richardson throwing him the ball.

Pro Football Network

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

No. 3 overall: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The 2023 NFL Draft doesn’t have a cornerback prospect better than Kool-Aid McKinstry. He could end up being a top-10 pick. He has the short-area twitch, foot speed, and disciplined technique to start right away, and his 15 deflections reflect his ball skills. He’s also exceedingly physical and long at 6’1″, 188 pounds, sharing those traits with Julius Brents.

CBS Sports

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 overall: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

If Fashanu, who is just 20 years old, had been a part of the 2023 class, it’s easy to imagine the Bears staying put and taking him with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Athletic

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 overall: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Fashanu was my OT1 and No. 5 overall prospect for the 2023 draft when he announced he would be returning to school for another season. His movement skills, natural power and blocking instincts are an awesome combination.

Pro Football Focus

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 overall: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The Colts have their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson, now it’s time to build around him. Alt led all tackles in the country in overall grade (91.4) and run-blocking grade (91.0). He was also sixth among Power Five ones in pressure rate allowed (2.1%). He has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds and told me he has over a seven-foot wingspan. Alt looks like the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell.

Draft Wire

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

No. 4 overall: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

